WHO Expert Calls for Smartphones to Be Controlled Like Tobacco Products

A leading World Health Organization expert has called for smartphones to be regulated like tobacco products.

During the European Health Forum in Gastein, Austria, World Health Organization’s Natasha Azzopardi Muscat told Politico that countries should start regulating smartphone usage as they regulate tobacco products.

WHO Director of Country Health Policies and Systems Natasha Azzopardi Muscat stated that countries should begin regulating smartphones like tobacco products, such as setting age limits, controlling prices, and forming “no-go zones.”

Azzopardi stated, “Maybe we need to think about where it is appropriate to use digital devices, and maybe it’s also time to start thinking about places where certain digital devices should not be used.”

Some states in the United States have already created “no-go zones” for children using smartphones.

Democrat Governor of California Gavin Newsom recently signed the “The Phone-Free School Act,” which restricts students from using cellphones in classrooms and campuses.

According to CNBC, China already restricts kids over the age of 8 but under the age of 16 to 1 hour of screen time on their smartphone daily.