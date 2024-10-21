While Kamala Attacks Jesus… Leftist Female Athletes Attack You… Can You Say Landslide? (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris told Christians her rallies “aren’t for you.”

Now NBC’s Meet the Press is accusing Americans of being sexist for not watching women’s sports. All the while, the left wages war on women’s sports by allowing men to compete against females. The hypocrisy pushed by leftists and the media is forcing everyday Americans to see the reality the President Trump is the only viable choice to save America.



While the left spent the weekend insulting you, President Trump worked at McDonalds. His day working fries showed us exactly why we need him back in office. It also exposed Kamala as a liar.

Plus Congressman Jay Obernolte is our guest. He issues a warning about our national 1.8 trillion dollar deficit and what needs to be done to Social Security and Medicare.