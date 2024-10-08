What Happened to Him? Tim Walz Seen Limping Across Tarmac During Campaign Blitz (VIDEO)

Tim Walz

What happened to him?

Tim Walz appeared injured after he exited his motorcade on Monday.

Walz was seen limping across the tarmac as he hobbled up the steps during his campaign blitz in Southern California.

WATCH:

Some speculated Walz injured himself doing too many leg kicks.

Or his flamboyant leg kicks…

Or maybe an old war wound from the battlefield?

Tim Walz is spending a total of three days campaigning in Southern California.

He was in Santa Barbara fundraising on Sunday then traveled to Los Angeles on Monday to appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

