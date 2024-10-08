What Happened to Him? Tim Walz Seen Limping Across Tarmac During Campaign Blitz (VIDEO)

What happened to him?

Tim Walz appeared injured after he exited his motorcade on Monday.

Walz was seen limping across the tarmac as he hobbled up the steps during his campaign blitz in Southern California.

WATCH:

Tim Walz appears to have injured himself — likely from gesticulating too hard pic.twitter.com/kJAemtkDbF — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 8, 2024

Some speculated Walz injured himself doing too many leg kicks.

Pulled a muscle with the leg kicks. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) October 8, 2024

Or his flamboyant leg kicks…

Probably his flamboyant cheerleading at a rally got him injured. — Amperdian (@Amperdian) October 8, 2024

He probably tripped over his stolen valor. — Tesp (@Therealtesp) October 8, 2024

Or maybe an old war wound from the battlefield?

it’s definitely not a old war wound. — SovrnInsurgent (@SovrnInsurgent) October 8, 2024

Tim Walz is spending a total of three days campaigning in Southern California.

He was in Santa Barbara fundraising on Sunday then traveled to Los Angeles on Monday to appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”