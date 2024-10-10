West Virginia Lawmakers Propose Legislation to Prevent State from Recognizing Winner in US Election If GOP Candidate is Assassinated, Seriously Injured in Assassination Attempt, Jailed, or Barred from the Ballot

Enough is enough.

Courageous West Virginia Republican lawmakers proposed legislation this week that prevents the state from recognizing the winner in a US election if the election is enabled by illegal or fraudulent acts.

The lawmakers added that the state will not recognize any election of the Democrat candidate for President in the 2024 election cycle if the Republican candidate is assassinated, seriously injured during an assassination attempt, incarcerated, or eliminated from the ballot in any states, or is subject to legal actions that preclude the candidate from campaigning.

Absolutely amazing!

Via Josh Dunlap.



Local WTRF reported on the legislation.

This resolution’s lead sponsor is Del. Bill Ridenour (R-Jefferson), and it is sponsored by Dels. Margitta Mazzocchi (R-Logan), Henry Dillon (R-Wayne), Todd Longanacre (R-Greenbrier) and Elias Coop-Gonzalez (R-Randolph). House Concurrent Resolution 203 said the “Democrat-led regime has utterly failed and continues to fail in a suspicious manner, in its absolute duty to adequately protect the Republican nominee for President.” The resolution said the state wouldn’t recognize the election of a Democratic candidate if the Republican presidential or vice presidential candidate is “assassinated, seriously injured during an assassination attempt, incarcerated, defacto eliminated or barred from the ballot in any states, or is the subject of legal actions that preclude their effective campaigning.” It also said if the West Virginia Attorney General or Secretary of State with the State Legislature “determine[d]” election fraud or interference was the reason the candidate got the majority in the Electoral College, they would not recognize the candidate’s election.

Resolution 203 has several other reasons listed for preventing the state from recognizing the alleged winner.

West Virginia lawmakers will not support a candidate when there are serious reports of election fraud.