WAYNE ROOT: Why is Kamala’s Campaign in Freefall? Kamala Isn’t Just DEI, She Owns a Category All to Herself. She’s DLI: “Dumb, Lazy and Incompetent.”

By Wayne Allyn Root

Did you watch President Trump’s star-studded rally at Madison Square Garden in New York City last night? It was the most unique political rally in the history of US politics- mixing celebrity, with brilliant business moguls, with brilliant policies designed to make America great again.

It was bold, creative and exciting. It was icing on the cake, at the same time as Trump is pulling away in swing states. Just yesterday it was announced that Trump leads in the RealClearPolitics poll of all polls for the first time in his entire political career. Even CNN’s political analyst is reporting Trump may actually win the popular vote- which of course translates to an electoral landslide.

This all happening because President Trump is the hardest working man in the history of US politics.

President Trump is 78 years old and he’s running circles around Kamala. Trump travels to 4 or more rallies and events per day, crisscrossing the nation, while Kamala hides in DC.

Trump travels to places where Americans are suffering- like the mountains of North Carolina and East Palestine, Ohio (the scene of a terrible train derailment), while Kamala attends glamorous parties with her rich, liberal, elitist friends.

Trump accepts interviews and debates with vicious media that hates him, with interviewers and moderators out to get him. Kamala only leaves DC to conduct interviews with friendly hosts and podcasters who throw her softball questions.

Trump boldly holds rallies in the deepest blue places- New Jersey, the Bronx, Southern California and now Madison Square Garden, in the heart of liberal New York City.

Meanwhile Kamala turned down the Al Smith dinner for Catholic charity- featuring a night of fun and comedy. The last candidate to do that was Walter Mondale- who lost in a 49-state landslide.

Trump just sat down for a 3-hour interview with Joe Rogan. Trump fears no one. Kamala turned down the same interview- throwing away the opportunity to reach 20+ million voters.

It’s all because of DEI and DLI.

Kamala has never worked hard in her life, for anything. Everything was handed to her- either because she slept her way to the top with powerful, much older men, or because of the color of her skin.

Let’s look at Kamala’s lifetime of accomplishments…

She got her first jobs in politics- making six figure salaries by serving on two California commissions- by sleeping with Willie Brown, the most powerful politician in California at the time. She literally traded sex for the jobs.

No wonder she’s so supportive of sex workers.

Then she became DA of San Francisco, the most radical leftist city in America. How’d she land that job? First, by sleeping with Willie Brown- the kingmaker of San Francisco. Secondly, by having the perfect credentials on her resume in a radical DEI-obsessed city like San Fran- she was a minority woman of color.

Then she became Attorney General of DEI-obsessed California. What were her qualifications? She was a minority woman of color.

Then Kamala become US Senator of DEI-obsessed California. What were her qualifications? She was a minority woman of color.

Then she became Vice President of the United States after never receiving one primary vote in her own presidential run. Why would Joe Biden pick such an unpopular loser? Because the DEI-obsessed Democrat Party needed a minority woman of color to balance the ticket.

Then she was handed the Democrat presidential nomination over more likeable, more electable candidates- again without ever receiving one Democrat primary vote.

How could this happen? The DEI-obsessed Democrat Party was scared to death to pass over a Vice President who was a minority woman of color.

Even her books and policies have been handed to her. She simply steals from others- without doing any of the hard work herself…

Her book was plagiarized from several other authors, and even one section was stolen directly from Wikipedia.

Her entire policy page at her presidential campaign web site was plagiarized directly from Joe Biden’s campaign web site. She literally just “cut and pasted” without having to ever come up with any policies herself.

Add it up: Kamala’s whole life has been based on DEI and sleeping her way to the top.

But it has NEVER been based on hard work…or being smart…or competent…or earning her success.

Now you understand why Kamala is so lazy that she hides in DC, while Trump is out working, and hustling, and fighting relentlessly.

Now you understand why Kamala has refused to put in the time to study policies…why she has no understanding of issues…why she has no understanding of what to say in interviews…why she hasn’t even bothered to come up with a good answer for “what would you do differently than Joe Biden?”

She has never had to out-work, out-hustle, or fight relentlessly for anything in her life. She either had it handed to her in return for sleeping with a powerful man, or she had it handed to her because of the color of her skin.

Now she is up against the hardest working man in the history of politics. No one can out work, out hustle, or out fight President Donald J. Trump.

And Kamala is in shock. She is getting rolled. For once, no one wants what she is selling.

First, because she’s not in San Francisco anymore.

Secondly, because to win the White House you need to earn it. No one hands you the White House. The American people expect you to work hard for the job. They expect you to show you really want it.

That’s why America is about to hand a gigantic victory to President Trump. And hand a complete repudiation to Kamala and the Democrat Party.

It’s bad enough to be DEI. But Kamala is also DLI: “Dumb, Lazy and Incompetent.” With a stress on LAZY.

And that’s something American voters cannot accept.

