WAYNE ROOT: A Message for Christians About President Donald J. Trump From a Jew Who Has Taken Jesus As My Savior

By Wayne Allyn Root

I first wrote this commentary in the Fall of 2016- with the Trump/Hillary election upon us. It was a life-or-death message to every Christian in America who had even the slightest doubt about voting for Donald Trump.

Every word I wrote back then is as true today as it ever was back in 2016- except now SQUARED to the 10,000 degree. Our nation is on the line. Our personal and religious freedoms are on the line. Our parental rights are on the line.

It’s time for every Christian who loves God, faith, family and country to support President Trump – and to each pledge to bring at least ten Christians with you to the polls.

Only one man can save America, American exceptionalism, the American Dream, capitalism, and Judeo-Christian values.

That man is President Donald J. Trump.

I am a Jew who took Jesus Christ as my savior 34 years ago. That makes me a Messianic Jew. That has led me to a deep understanding of President Trump’s one-in-a-billion skill-set and unique role in protecting and saving America.

I made worldwide headlines back in 2019 for calling President Trump “the chosen one” on my national TV show.

He’s not perfect. He’s not a God. He’s a human, although I believe super-human. But Trump is clearly chosen by God for this role, at this time and place- to save America and make America great again.

Like the heroes of the Bible, Trump is a courageous warrior, with a killer instinct, perhaps you might call him a Barbarian, chosen by God to FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT! And to protect our country, our values, and our childrens’ future.

Here were my exact words from 2016. They are more true today than ever…

I have a message for Christians who don’t like Donald Trump: “YOU’RE MISSING THE BOAT.”

Christians have Trump all wrong. God sends messages in many forms. You’re just not listening. God is talking, but your eyes and ears are closed.

Here’s a humorous story about God and how he communicates with us…

“A deeply faithful Christian man is stuck on the roof of his home with massive flooding up to 2nd floor. A rowboat comes to save him. The man says, “No, I won’t go. I’m waiting for God. I’ve prayed and I know he’s coming.” A 2nd rowboat comes to save him. The man says, “No, I won’t go. I’m waiting for God.” A 3rd rowboat comes. The man says, “No, I won’t go. I’m waiting for God.”

The flood water rises and the man drowns. Now he’s meeting God in heaven. The religious man says “Where were you God? I prayed. I was faithful. I asked you to save me. Why would you abandon me?”

God says, “Hey dummy, I sent you 3 rowboats. Are you blind?”

Trump is our rowboat.

Maybe God is trying to tell us something important- that now is not the time for a “nice Christian guy” or a “gentleman” or a typical Republican powder puff. Maybe now is the time for a natural born killer, a ruthless fighter, a warrior, a barbarian who knows how to fight.

Because right about now we need a miracle, or America is finished.

Maybe the rules of gentlemen don’t apply here. Maybe a gentleman and “all-around nice Christian” would lead us to slaughter.

Or do you want another Mitt Romney, Bob Dole, John McCain, Gerald Ford, or Paul Ryan as your candidate? Did any of them win? Did they lead the GOP to “the promised land?” Did they save America? Did they make America great again? No, because if you don’t win, you have no say.

Paul Ryan in 2012 as Mitt Romney’s VP couldn’t even deliver his own state Wisconsin!

And as leader of the House, Paul Ryan rolls over to Obama like my dog rolls over for a steak bone. He’s a useful idiot. Nice, but obedient. I mean Paul Ryan…not my dog. My dog is actually a pretty good defender and my best friend.

Maybe God is knocking on your door so loud, but you’re not listening. Maybe God understands we need a “war leader” at this moment in time. A General. Maybe God understands if we don’t win this election, America is dead. It’s over. The greatest nation in world history will be gone. Finished. Kaput. Adios.

We’re down to the bottom of the 9th inning, and maybe what we need to save us, is someone different. Someone you haven’t ever experienced before- because you weren’t raised in rough and tumble New York, where nothing good gets accomplished unless you’re combative, aggressive, outrageous, on offense at all times, and maybe just a tad arrogant too.

Maybe we need someone with a personality you’ve never seen on stage at your church.

Maybe, just maybe, being a nice gentlemanly Christian would not beat Hillary, and her billion dollars, and her best friends in the media, who will unleash the dogs of hell upon the GOP nominee.

I guess you think God is only nice and gentlemanly. Really? Then you’ve missed the whole point of the Bible. When necessary God is a tough guy. When necessary, God strikes with pain, death and destruction. When necessary, God inflicts vengeance.

Maybe you think God couldn’t possibly be associated with someone like Trump. Trump is too vicious, rude and crude.

When we won WWII, was God “nice?” Were we gentlemanly when defeating Hitler? Were we gentlemanly when firebombing Germany? Were we gentlemanly when dropping atomic bombs on Japan? Is God ever “nice” on the battlefield? Or does he send us vicious SOB’s like General George S. Patton, so the good guys can defeat evil?

It’s pretty clear to me God sends unique people to be “war leaders.” That’s a different role than a pastor, or church leader. God understands that.

Maybe God purposely sent Trump instead of the nice Republican powder puffs like Mitt Romney, John Kasich, or Paul Ryan because he wants us to win.

And maybe it’s time to re-define “nice.” Maybe Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan aren’t nice at all- because they led us to defeat. And losing again would mean the end of America. And God can’t allow that.

Maybe Romney and Ryan mean well, but the road to hell is paved with good intentions.

Or maybe they’re just jealous they had their chance and blew it. Maybe they’d rather help elect a Democrat than allow a Trump victory that would make them look weak, feckless and incompetent.

I was reading the Bible this morning and I found the perfect verse that explains the success of Donald Trump…

Isiah 40:30-31

Even the youths shall faint and be weary, And the young men shall utterly fall, But those who wait on the Lord shall renew their strength; They shall mount up with wings like eagles, They shall run and not be weary, They shall walk and not faint.

It’s almost like God created this verse for Donald Trump and this moment in history.

Trump is our energy. More energy than any candidate EVER. He took on the 16 best candidates in GOP history…all younger than him…all with better political credentials…and destroyed them with his energy. You mean that kind of energy in a 70-year old isn’t inspired by God?

Trump renews our strength. Or does the all-time record turnout and all-time record votes for a GOP presidential primary candidate not define “strength?”

With Trump we mount up with wings like eagles. With Trump as our leader there is nothing we can’t do. Any man that can build skyscrapers in Manhattan and vanquish 16 presidential opponents, while spending very little money…can lead us to the heights of eagles.

With Trump we run, we are not weary. Just when we get tired of the fight against Obama, Hillary, big government, big business, big media, big unions…just when it all seems impossible to overcome the powerful forces of evil… along comes Trump to re-energize us.

Trump inspires us. Trump gives us hope. Trump gives us confidence in victory. Trump gives us a touch of arrogance. Maybe God understands that’s exactly what we need right at this late stage to save America.

So let me repeat my message to Christians: “YOU’RE MISSING THE BOAT.”

God is about miracles. We don’t need a “nice guy,” or a “gentleman” right now. It’s the bottom of the 9th inning and we’re losing 9-0. We need a miracle. I believe Trump is our miracle. I believe Trump is our rowboat…

Except he’s more like a battleship!

No one is saying Trump is perfect. No one is saying Trump is a perfect conservative. But he is a patriot. He is a warrior. He is a capitalist. He is the right man, at the right time.

Yes, he’s a bit rude and crude and offensive. But that may make him the perfect warrior to save America, American exceptionalism, capitalism and Judeo-Christian values.

The choice should be easy for Christians. It’s Trump…or it’s the end of the America.

Those were my words way back in the Fall of 2016.

No truer words were ever spoken. They apply now more than ever. My message to Christians today in 2024- vote Trump, support Trump, fight for Trump, pledge to bring at least 10 Christians to the polls for Trump.

Or you’ve missed the boat that God sent.

