Watchdog Group Releases Names of Leftist Bureaucrats Serving in Federal Government Who’ve Betrayed America by Sabotaging Border Security

The American Accountability Foundation released names of leftist bureaucrats serving in federal government who have betrayed America by sabotaging border security.
More than 15 million illegal aliens – mainly military-age males – have poured over the border since Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were installed in January 2021.
DHS Chief Alejandro Mayorkas is just one government goon who has overseen one of the worst invasions in US history.
There is a team of bureaucrats betraying the country and the American Accountability Foundation put together a list on DHSWatchlist.com.
“The DHS Bureaucrat Watch List is dedicated to exposing the career staff who have outsized influence on efforts to secure the southern border. While everyone knows who Alejandro Mayorkas and Merrick Garland are, few Americans know who the career bureaucrats are that implement their orders,” the American Accountability Foundation said.
“By uncovering hidden agendas and failures, we aim to restore integrity to our immigration system and border protection by showing America who can be counted on to reform America’s broken immigration system and who is in league with left-wing open border groups. Join us in defending our borders and reclaiming America’s sovereignty,” the watchdog group said.
“For too long, these leftist bureaucrats have operated in the shadows, shaping government policy according to their own extreme agenda. Instead of trying to persuade Americans to support them in elections, these radicals take up little-known, yet powerful, positions in the Federal government, where they can dictate government policy with zero accountability,” they said.
The first tranche of names was released on Wednesday (click here for their photos):
Connie Nolan
Salary: $192,253
Grade: SES
U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS)
Associate Director – Service Center Operations Directorate; USCIS
Jennifer Higgins
Salary: $203,700
Grade: SES
U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS)
Deputy Director – USCIS
Royce Bernstein Murray
Salary: $183,500
Grade: SES
DHS Headquarters
Assistant Secretary, Border and Immigration Policy, Department of Homeland Security
Daniel Delgado
Salary: $160,889
Grade: GS-15
DHS Headquarters
Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary for Immigration Policy, DHS
Andrea Saenz
Department of Justice Immigration Judges
Immigration Judge, Department of Justice
Wilson Osorio
Salary: $171,268
Grade: GS-15
U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS)
Associate Counsel, USCIS
Kursten Phelps
Salary: $141,192
Grade: GS-14
U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS)
Policy Analyst, Office of Policy and Strategy, Humanitarian Affairs Division – USCIS
Kathryn E. Anderson
Salary: $185,500
Grade: SES
U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS)
Deputy Chief, Office of Policy & Strategy, USCIS
Rebecca Swaintek-Green
Salary: $112,015
Grade: GS-13
U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS)
Associate Counsel, USCIS
Noelle Sharp
Salary: $172,727.00
Department of Justice Immigration Judges
Immigration Judge – Houston – Department of Justice
