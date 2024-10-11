Watch Univision Panic When They Realize They Showed Kamala Harris’s Teleprompter Live On Air During Town Hall (VIDEO)

by
Kamala Harris Univision town hall

Kamala Harris got caught using a teleprompter during Thursday night’s Univision town hall in Las Vegas.

Harris pandered to Latina voters by participating in a town hall hosted by Univision.

The internal polls for Harris must be horrific.

Of course, Kamala Harris had to use a teleprompter because she has no clue what she’s talking about.

Univision panicked after they realized they showed Kamala Harris’s teleprompter live on air. As soon as the camera panned behind Kamala Harris, the teleprompter went black.

But it was too late.

WATCH:

The town hall was a total dumpster fire.

One voter told Kamala Harris that he has big concerns about her shoving Biden aside and taking his place as the nominee without earning a single vote.

She rambled incoherently in a fake accent about COVID tests and claimed Biden urged her to run for president.

WATCH:

One voter asked Harris about soaring grocery prices thanks to her failed policies.

“I used to spend $250 a week on food and now it goes up to $350… What are you going to do to help the middle class so that the cost of living does not destroy us?” one voter asked Kamala Harris.

“I come from the working class. I’m never going to forget what I come from,” Harris said.

Cringe.

WATCH:

Kamala Harris spoke in a fake accent as she admitted grocery prices are too expensive.

What a disaster!

WATCH:

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

 

