Watch the Terrifying Moment a Couple Driving Through the Blue Ridge Mountains in North Carolina Barely Missed a Huge Mudslide (VIDEO)

A couple driving through the Blue Ridge Mountains in North Carolina barely avoided disaster, missing a massive mudslide by mere seconds. Talk about timing. Unfortunately, there were other drivers behind them who were swept into the flood of earth and debris.

The moment was caught on the car’s rear dashcam and you can tell the car would have been buried instantly if things had worked out differently.

The highway was obviously closed after this.

FOX Weather has details:

Watch: I-40 mudslide triggered by Helene nearly takes out couple in Blue Ridge Mountains A couple driving along a western North Carolina interstate barely missed getting swallowed by a mudslide that came crashing down just behind their car Friday evening in the wake of Hurricane Helene. Dashcam footage from Alan and Kelly Keffer shows the moment the hillside gave way and smothered the lanes of Interstate 40 near Old Fort, in North Carolina’s Blue Ridge Mountains. Through the rear view camera, a few semi-trucks and smaller vehicles can be seen farther away from the Keffers’ vehicle, while others are spotted parked on the side of the road. Then, within seconds, rocks and earthen debris crash onto the interstate. Debris can be seen flying higher than the semis nearby, and the cement barrier seen on the side of the road was effortlessly pushed away by the mudslide. “Whoa!” Alan could be heard saying off-camera.

The video is intense:

Virginia couple cheats death, barely missing mudslide in Carolina.pic.twitter.com/ETT8cSiRdS — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) October 3, 2024

If you watch that closely, you can see the other cars behind them that were caught in the disaster. Pray for those people. The damage done by this storm is almost unreal. It is going to be months before we know how many people were really lost in moments just like this one.