WATCH: Longtime Liberal Journalist Reveals the Terrifying Incident and Subsequent Reaction from Leftists that Caused Her Ditch the Democrat Party

A longtime liberal journalist is speaking out about her decision to leave the Democratic Party, and the story behind it is pretty terrifying.

As Fox News reported, “The Young Turks” co-host Ana Kasparian appeared on fitness expert and businesswoman Jillian Michaels’ “Keeping it Real” podcast on October 7 to speak out how she feels “politically homeless” due to the left’s hostility toward freedom of speech and pro-crime policies.

The podcast took a turn when Kasparian opened up about a genuinely horrific experience she endured two years ago. She explained to Michaels that she encountered two homeless men while walking her dog in Los Angeles and thought nothing of it.

“In 2022, I was walking my dog, it was not quite dark but the sun was setting,” she told Michaels. “I see these two guys that were kind of moving around weirdly.”

“They seemed kind of manic, and their clothes were tattered, so I knew they were probably homeless, and I knew they were probably on something,” she continued. “Living in LA, I’ve never had problems; I didn’t think anything of it.

But then one of the men snuck up on Kasparian and started to sexually assault her, leaving her horrified.

“As I was bending down to pick up my dog’s mess, one of the guys grabbed me by the hips,” Kasparian revealed. “He had an erection, and he just started humping me. And I didn’t know what to do; I was terrified.”

“Luckily, he stopped, and they just walked away as they laughed at me,” she added.

WATCH:

They eat their own mama- Ana Kasparian, 38, host and a producer of the online news show The Young Turks, made a guest appearance on Jillian Michaels’ podcast sharing that she ditched the Democratic party after they sympathized with a homeless pervert who molested her back in… pic.twitter.com/HJfWq2ZF4F — Karli Bonne’ (@KarluskaP) October 12, 2024

But if Kasparian sexual assault experience was not scary enough, the reaction from her fellow liberals was quite sickening as well. They had the gall to accuse HER of being racist and sympathized more with her attacker because he happened to be a homeless bum.

“Before I knew it, I started getting these messages, and it’s really, really harsh stuff, about how ‘You are painting a picture of the homeless community. How could you be like this? These are your unhoused neighbors, and they need help,'” Kasparian said.

“A few people accused me of being racist, even though I had never disclosed the race of the individuals who did this to me. And in fact, they were White.” she continued.

Kasparian went on to tell Michaels she felt betrayed by her fellow leftists and this provided a wake-up call for her.

“That woke me up. Some of the people that I’ve associated myself with because I thought they were the good people,” she explained. “They definitely have stereotypes in their head and are totally blind to the fact that they have those stereotypes and go around accusing others of being bad actors when they themselves need to do the work.”

Watch the full podcast with Kasparian here: