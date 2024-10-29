WATCH LIVE: Steve Bannon Holds Press Conference Following Release From Prison @ 3 PM ET

Former Trump Chief Strategist and War Room host Steve Bannon will hold a press conference this afternoon in New York City after being released from the Federal Correctional Institute in Danbury, Connecticut, this morning.

As The Gateway Pundit reported earlier, Steve made his highly anticipated return to the War Room this morning after serving four months in the penitentiary for defying a congressional subpoena from the sham House select committee investigating the events of January 6, 2021.

Steve Bannon’s daughter, Maureen Bannon, celebrated his release this morning by sharing a photo of herself greeting Steve as he walked out of Danbury prison and commenting, “LET’S F*CKING GO!!!!”

During his first show out of prison, Steve was ON FIRE. During his opening monologue, he ripped Nancy Pelosi a new one.

“Nancy Pelosi sent me to a federal prison. She sent me to a federal prison as a political prisoner to do two things: to make sure that she tried to tamp down the power of this show, right? Tamp down the power of the show and also to break me. Nancy Pelosi, take out your number 2 pencil and write this down: This show has never been more powerful,” Bannon declared.

WATCH:

Bannon will speak to the press today at 3 pm at the Lowes Regency Hotel in New York City.

Watch live below: