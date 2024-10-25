WATCH LIVE: President Trump Holds Rally in Traverse City, Michigan – Begins at 7:30 PM ET

Trump Traverse City, Michigan

President Trump is holding a rally in Traverse City, Michigan.

Trump is expected to take the stage at 7:30 pm ET.

Supporters lined up hours before Trump took the stage.

The Traverse City rally will be held outdoors.

WATCH LIVE:

