WATCH LIVE: President Trump Holds Rally in Novi, Michigan

President Trump held a rally in Novi, Michigan on Saturday.

Trump is expected to take the stage at 12:30 PM ET.

Supporters lined up at 6 am to see Trump in Novi.

6am and there’s already a crowd to get into the noon @realDonaldTrump rally in Novi, Michigan. pic.twitter.com/fykVCJYKeP — Dave Bondy (@DaveBondyTV) October 26, 2024

A recent Trafalgar poll has President Trump leading Harris in Michigan by 2 percent.

