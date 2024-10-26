WATCH LIVE: President Trump Holds Rally in Novi, Michigan

by

President Trump held a rally in Novi, Michigan on Saturday.

Trump is expected to take the stage at 12:30 PM ET.

Supporters lined up at 6 am to see Trump in Novi.

A recent Trafalgar poll has President Trump leading Harris in Michigan by 2 percent.

