WATCH LIVE: President Trump Holds Rally in Novi, Michigan

President Trump held a rally in Novi, Michigan on Saturday.
Trump is expected to take the stage at 12:30 PM ET.
Supporters lined up at 6 am to see Trump in Novi.
WATCH:
6am and there’s already a crowd to get into the noon @realDonaldTrump rally in Novi, Michigan. pic.twitter.com/fykVCJYKeP
— Dave Bondy (@DaveBondyTV) October 26, 2024
A recent Trafalgar poll has President Trump leading Harris in Michigan by 2 percent.
MICHIGAN @trafalgar_group poll:
Trump 46% (+2)
Harris 44%
Other 4%
1,090 LV, 10/18-20https://t.co/muFkW1OJK6 pic.twitter.com/T0k55g7xGQ
— Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) October 22, 2024
Watch live via RSBN: