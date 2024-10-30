WATCH LIVE: President Trump Holds Rally in Green Bay, WI With NFL Legend Brett Favre – 7 PM ET

President Trump will deliver remarks at a rally tonight in Green Bay, Wisconsin with just six days until the General Election.

The Trump campaign announced on Friday that the President will be joined by former Green Bay Packers Quarterback Brett Favre

A massive crowd was lined up hours early this afternoon. Here’s a look via Will Kwnneally on X:



This event follows a rally in Rocky Mount, North Carolina earlier today as President Trump makes his final pitch to voters before November 5.

Trump will also hold double header rallies Thursday in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Henderson, Nevada, and Friday in Warren, Michigan, and Milwaukee, Wisconsin, as well as a rally in Salem, Virginia, on Saturday before the Tuesday election.

Trump will deliver remarks in Green Bay tonight on Kamala Harris’ “failed leadership,” creating “high costs for everything.”

Statement from the Trump Campaign:

President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, will deliver remarks at a rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, at 6:00PM CDT. Under the failed leadership of the Harris-Biden administration, Wisconsinites are being hit with high costs for everything – groceries, rent, Medicare premiums, car insurance, and more. Kamalanomics is costing the average Wisconsin household over $1,000 a month more to cover typical household expenses. Wisconsin families and retirees need a break. Under Kamala Harris, prices have risen by over 20 percent and real wages have declined. As Wisconsin seniors continue to see astonishing bills thanks to historic inflation, President Trump has real solutions for Americans living on fixed incomes. That’s why President Trump has pledged to help — eliminating taxes on Social Security, on overtime, and on tips. Only a Trump-Vance administration will put Wisconsinites first, ensuring everyone from young families to retirees can save more. Trump’s commonsense agenda is exactly why Wisconsin voters will flip Wisconsin red in just a few days. Date and Time:

Wednesday, October 30, 2024

6:00PM CDT Venue:

Resch Center

820 Armed Forces Dr

Green Bay, WI 54304 Timeline of Events:

2:00PM – Doors Open

6:00PM – 45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks

Watch live below via Real America’s Voice on Rumble:

Via Right Side Broadcasting Network: