President Trump is holding a rally in Allentown, Pennsylvania on Tuesday evening with just 7 days to go until Election Day.

Trump had a packed day in the crucial battleground state of Pennsylvania on Tuesday.

He participated in a roundtable on ‘Building America’s Future’ in Drexel Hill before heading over to Allentown for a huge rally.

Trump is set to take the stage around 6:30 pm ET.

Watch live via RSBN: