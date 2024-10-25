WATCH LIVE: President Trump Delivers Remarks in Austin, Texas – Begins at 1:30 PM ET

President Trump will deliver remarks in Austin, Texas on Friday afternoon.

Trump is expected to take the stage at 1:30 pm ET.

Friday’s event in Austin is a private event. Trump will speak about border security and migrant crime.

WATCH LIVE:

Thanks for sharing!
