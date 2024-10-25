WATCH LIVE: President Trump Delivers Remarks in Austin, Texas – Begins at 1:30 PM ET

President Trump will deliver remarks in Austin, Texas on Friday afternoon.
Trump is expected to take the stage at 1:30 pm ET.
Friday’s event in Austin is a private event. Trump will speak about border security and migrant crime.
WATCH LIVE:
Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!