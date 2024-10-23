WATCH: Kamala Harris Frantically Denies She’s an “Extreme Socialist” in Pitch to Latino Voters

Kamala Harris took the entire day off from the campaign trail on Tuesday to sit down for prerecorded interviews with NBC News and Telemundo.

Harris’s interview with NBC News was a total dumpster fire and her interview with Telemundo was not any better.

Telemundo’s Julio Vaqueiro asked Kamala Harris: “President Donald Trump has defined you as an extreme Socialist that will destroy this country. So where do you stand? How do you define yourself? As a progressive? As a Socialist? As a moderate? How do you define yourself to these voters?”

Harris frantically blurted that she’s a “Capitalist” (she’s not) in a pitch to Latino voters.

“I am a capitalist. I am a pragmatic capitalist,” Harris said. “I believe that we need a new generation of leadership in America that actively works with the private sector to build up the new industries of America, to build up small-business owners, to allow us to increase home ownership.”

Kamala Harris said she’s going to help Latino men access big loans from banks.

“I know that Latino men often have a more difficult time having access to the big loans from the big banks because of relationships, because of things that are not necessarily grounded in their qualifications. So I’m focused on what we can do to bring more capital to community banks that will understand the community and being able to give those kinds of loans.”

WATCH:

BREAKING: Kamala denies she is an “extreme socialist.” (She supports socialist policies like government-run health care, Soviet-style price controls, the Green New Deal, and gun confiscation — and she’s the daughter of a Marxist professor) pic.twitter.com/9rUshNGQId — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 23, 2024

Kamala Harris is not a Capitalist.

Harris supports all of the Communist/Socialist policies:

Government takeover of healthcare

Soviet-style price controls

Green New Deal

Mandatory gun confiscation

Harris is also the daughter of a Marxist professor.