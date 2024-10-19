WATCH: Kamala Harris Comes Up with New Answer When Asked What Policies She Would Have Done Differently Than Joe Biden

Kamala Harris couldn’t even answer a few softball questions from NBC’s Peter Alexander after she delivered remarks in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Peter Alexander asked Kamala Harris if there is one policy she would have done differently over the past 3.5 years than Joe Biden.

The last time Kamala Harris was asked this question, she totally bombed and said she would do nothing different.

So she came up with a new answer.

This time, Kamala Harris said ‘vice presidents are not critical of their presidents.’

“President Biden said every president has to cut their own path. What is one policy you would have done differently over these last three and a half years than President Biden?” NBC’s Peter Alexander asked Kamala Harris.

“To be very candid with you, even including Mike Pence, vice presidents are not critical of their presidents. I think that really, in terms of the tradition of it and also just going forward, it does not make for a productive and important relationship,” Harris said.

“He has not given you the green light to carve your own path with those comments?” Peter Alexander asked Harris.

Harris responded, “Going forward, there’s no question, and I bring my own experiences and my own life experiences.”

“Is there a policy that stands out to you in particular?” Peter Alexander asked Harris.

“Sure, my approach around Medicare covering home health care. Born out of my experience of taking care of my mother. My priority on housing, one, because I know what it means, affordable housing and the ability to buy a home. My own experience. My mother saved up when I was a teenager, and I know for so many young people who I speak with around our country, the American dream is really out of reach. So my policy about $25,000 down payment assistance to help them get their foot in the door. The work that I have been doing and will bring to the presidency emphasizing small businesses, has been part of the bone of the economy. Those are the experiences and the ideas that I have that are about moving forward and really being a part of the next generation of leadership in America America,” Harris said.

WATCH: