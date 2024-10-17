WATCH: Humiliation Ensues for Pro-Hamas Idiot When She Tears Down What She Believes Are Israeli Flags from Restaurant

No one has ever accused the protesters advocating for Hamas against Israel of having actual brain cells. Still, one incident that has gone viral this week demonstrates that there is no bottom to their level of stupidity.

A pros-Hamas agitator posted a since-deleted video on TikTok Tuesday showing herself tearing down what she thought were Israeli flags outside of Efi’s Gyro in Montclair, New Jersey.

“Look at this sh*t!” she shouts while ripping the supposed Israeli flags down from the eatery. “Free Palestine, bi**h!”

Two of the eatery’s workers then come out and are puzzled by the woman’s antics.

“What are you looking at?” she says. “You know d*mn well there’s a genocide!”

“There’s a genocide happening!” she continues. “I don’t support genocide in Montclair.”

The workers then drop a brutal reality check on the pro-Hamas idiot: The white-and-blue flags she was tearing down are Greek ones, not Israeli ones.

The humiliated anti-Semite was stunned when this inconvenient fact was pointed out to her.

“What? Really? Oh, I thought it was Israel — my bad,” the woman responds.

“Oh sh*t, it looked like Israel,” she adds.

Woman tears down a string of flags outside of Eli’s Gyro restaurant because she thought it was for Israel. After accusing the restaurant staff of supporting a genocide, they told her “this is Greek” pic.twitter.com/qKgHyV6p7d — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) October 16, 2024

While the ignorant woman confusing Greece for Israel while tearing down the flags was a humorous moment for supporters of Israel, it was no laughing matter for the people working at Efi’s Gyro.

Efthymia “Efi” Mihalis, the owner of the restaurant, revealed to the Montclair Local that she reported the incident to the police when it occurred back on March 11, but they did nothing.

“All I want to say is that it was not a skit and that it happened eight months ago,” she explained to the paper. “I filed a report eight months ago, and nothing happened.”

The Montclair Local reported that Police Chief Todd Conforti and another officer visited the eatery Wednesday morning. The outlet noted that no flags were there.

Mihalis told the paper that this was the first time officers had contacted her regarding the vandalism and expressed confusion.

“They only reached out today. They didn’t reach out when it happened,” Mihalis said. “How would they find the girl?”

In an email, Conforti told the Montclair Local that an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

“A bias notification report was also completed and sent to the Prosecutor’s Office and the Division of Criminal Justice,” he said. “This is an active investigation.”