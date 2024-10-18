WATCH: Donald Trump Gets Applauded During Visit to Black Barber Shop in the Bronx, NY (VIDEO)

Donald Trump visited a black barber shop in the Bronx, NY prior to attending the Al Smith Dinner tonight and was applauded by all of the men in the establishment.

It is impossible to imagine another Republican candidate for president receiving this kind of treatment in this situation. It is difficult to imagine Kamala Harris even getting this warm reception from the crowd.

It’s just one more reminder that if Democrats are not worried about the black vote this year, they should be.

NBC News in New York reported the story, but left out any mention of the applause, naturally:

Trump visits Bronx barbershop before Al Smith dinner in Manhattan

Former President Donald Trump visited a barbershop in the Bronx Thursday ahead of his scheduled appearance at the noted Al Smith dinner in the city later in the evening.

A large security detail, including a huge tent, was seen being set up outside King of Knockouts barbershop in Castle Hill. Sharpshooters could be seen on the roof of the building.

While he did not get his hair done, Trump spoke with some customers as they were getting cuts and touch-ups, trying to maximize the modest inroads he has made with men of color during this election season. Video shared by the campaign showed him talking with employees and shop regulars, as well as the owner of the store and his father.

Watch below:

One man in the shop said that he is a Democrat but will be voting for Trump in November.

All of this leads to an inevitable question. Could New York really be in play for Trump this year?

Mike LaChance
Mike LaChance has been covering higher education and politics for Legal Insurrection since 2012. Since 2008 he has contributed work to the Gateway Pundit, Daily Caller, Breitbart, the Center for Security Policy, the Washington Free Beacon, and Ricochet. He has also written for American Lookout, Townhall, and Twitchy.

You can email Mike LaChance here, and read more of Mike LaChance's articles here.

 

