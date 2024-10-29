WATCH: Awkward and Embarrassing Moment Ensues When Kamala Harris Asks Her Supporters to Shout Their Names During Michigan Rally

As the presidential election enters its final days, Kamala Harris’s campaign cannot go one day without suffering further embarrassment.

As the Detroit News reported, Harris and her China-loving running mate Tim Walz participated in a Monday evening rally in Ann Arbor. This was on top of two additional campaign stops in Wolverine State that day.

Polls in the state show Harris and President Trump in a dead heat, but Trump has surged recently.

During her rally in Ann Arbor, Harris ranted like an angry lunatic over supposed offensive rhetoric of Trump’s and lying about voting laws in swing states. Perhaps she was triggered after noticing Republicans are surging in early voting.

But some unintentional humor was instituted into an otherwise dull and angry rally. Harris had an idea to inject a little ‘joy’ back into her campaign by involving her fans, but it backfired.

The Trump campaign captured footage of an excited Harris telling the crowd, “Okay, I want each of you to shout your own name! Do that!” The moment reportedly came after the audience shouted Kamala’s name.

Harris no doubt expected to hear thousands of people shouting together in what could have been a powerful viral moment. But she got an awkward surprise instead.

The crowd greeted her call with complete silence, either confused by Harris’s strange request or forgetting their names altogether.

How humiliating for them and the Democratic nominee for President.

As is her custom, Harris responded to this by cackling like a hyena.

WATCH: