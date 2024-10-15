War Room Guest Host Monica Crowley Discusses Kamala’s Potential Nervous Breakdown -“I’m Telling You Right Now, Something is Not Right with This Woman” (VIDEO)

** Please keep our friend and political prisoner Steve Bannon – the founder of The War Room – in your thoughts and prayers during this time.

War Room guest host Monica Crowley on Tuesday, discussed Kamala and her potential nervous breakdown on the campaign trail.

“She is the sitting Vice President of the United States, she is the Presidential nominee of the Democrat party, and she is out there acting like a complete lunatic,” Crowley said.

“What I see when she is out there, is I see a woman, perhaps having a nervous breakdown,” Crowley said.

“Maybe I’m wildly wrong. Maybe she is just nervous, but if that’s the case, then that is also disqualifying to the highest office in the land. You cannot have somebody who is such a nervous wreck in front of the cameras being President of the United States,” Crowley said.

“It is the most grueling, taxing, serious job in the world and you cannot have somebody who is like a bowl full of nervous jelly every time she is being interviewed. You cannot have that sitting in the Oval Office,” Crowley declared.

Crowley also said that since Biden was replaced with Kamala, that he endorsed Kamala with the intention of seeing her defeated as payback for being forced out of the nomination.

“Joe Biden is gonna have the most epic ‘I told you so’ in the history of the world when Kamala Harris loses. He’s gonna go to all of them and say, ‘I told you so,'” Crowley said.

“He chose her because he wanted to stick it to them,” Crowley continued.

Crowley said that Obama and Clinton are out campaigning for Kamala because she is incapable.

“They have wheeled out Barack Obama and they have wheeled out Bill Clinton, bubba is back on the scene to try to campaign for Kamala Harris. She cannot do this herself and the sitting President, her boss will not do it for obvious reasons,” Crowley said.

She contrasted that with President Trump who is doing this without any former Presidents helping him.

“He’s doing this all by himself in the face of lawfare, in the face of the corrupt imperial media, in the face of assassination attempts. Guys, the man is Superman. He is truly Superman,” Crowley said of President Trump.

Crowley said that Obama and Clinton on the Campaign trail are not helping Kamala.

“Barack Obama is out there insulting black voters, particularly black male voters,” Crowley said of Obama attempting to pressure them to vote for Kamala.

She also said that Bill Clinton is sabotaging Kamala to keep Hillary happy because she can’t handle Kamala being the first woman President since she lost her Bid for the Presidency.

“Bill Clinton is out there doing her dirty work, throwing Kamala under the bus. Happy wife, happy life, am I right? That’s what I think is going with the Clinton Household,” Crowley commented.

Watch:

Thank you for reading. Please check back for more War Room stories.