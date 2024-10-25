War Room Guest Host Dave Brat and Todd Bensman Discuss Massive Group of Illegal Aliens Held in Southern Mexico Ready to Flood US After Election Day (VIDEO)

** Please keep our friend and political prisoner Steve Bannon – the founder of The War Room – in your thoughts and prayers during this time.

War Room guest host David Brat on Thursday discussed with Todd Bensman of the Center for Immigration Studies, about the massive groups of illegals in Southern Mexico, waiting to be potentially released into the US after the Presidential election.

“What’s the latest news?” Brat asked.

“The Mexican government has this massive military operation for almost a year down there holding back a massive wall of humanity for the Biden/Harris campaign. They cut a deal about a year ago to slow the flow,” Bensman said.

“There are hundreds of thousands down there that I believe are going to be freed on November 6th and that we can probably expect a massive wall of humanity to wash over the southern border,” Bensman continued.

“What evidence is there that a deal was struck to hold back potentially a couple hundred thousand more immigrants on the Mexican border and then the flood comes in after the election?” Brat asked.

“First of all, the administration sent Antony Blinken and Alejandro Mayorkas down to Mexico City on December 27th following a few days earlier Biden phone call to the President down there to arrange the whole thing,” Bensman said.

“It’s all over the Mexican media. The US media has 100 percent ignored this, but except for 60 Minutes, which a few months later did confirm that a deal was struck. They went down and interviewed the Mexican President Lopez Obrador and Obrador told the interviewer yes, I want $20 billion to do this,” Bensman said.

The result was the Mexican military got involved to prevent hundreds of thousands of illegals from crossing into the US.

“35,000 Mexican troops on the ground built up a massive wall dam of roadblocks, militarized roadblocks, scooping up tens of thousands from the Northern border and shipping them by plane and bus down to Tapachula,” Bensman said.

Bensman also explained that after the election is over, he thinks that those illegals that were sent to Southern Mexico will be sent back to our border to invade the US.

“Expect that huge pulsating mass of humanity to start busting through to be released to the border after all is said and done November 5th, whoever wins,” Bensman said.

