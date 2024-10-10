War Room Guest Host David Brat Discusses USA First with Jack Posobiec, “We Are Nation States First, We Are Not Global Empires” (VIDEO)

** Please keep our friend and political prisoner Steve Bannon – the founder of The War Room – in your thoughts and prayers during this time.

War Room guest host David Brat discussed America first policies with “Human Events” host Jack Posobiec on Thursday.

“Is our campaign on this side of the football going hard enough on these globalist issues?” Brat asked.

“Well, I do think it could be a little bit stronger. I do think that there are a lot of there is a lot of focus of course I understand on the kitchen table issues of we are going to make groceries more affordable. We are going to deport the migrants and this is gonna help with housing, this is going to help with relieving pressure on jobs and low wage income,” Posobiec said.

“The nation state remains the best entity for the safety and security of the people. We must remember that we are nation-states first, we are not global empires,” Posobiec said.

Posobiec used the 13 Colonies as an example of breaking away from a global empire to form their own nation-state.

“The United States being founded as a nation-state was the Founding Fathers pulling the colonies right at the time of the 13 colonies out of the global system, at the time which was the British empire,” Posobiec continued.

Posobiec also said that President Trump was the disruptor of the globalist agenda in the US which is why he has been a constant target.

He also talked about Ryan Routh, would be Trump assassin, who is potentially tied to some very bad actors.

“How exactly is this guy able to travel to all these places when we are told he doesn’t have any money, and oh by the way, he’s a convicted felon and he’s got all this money and he’s got all these weapons,” Posobiec said.

“It’s very clear that this guy is tied to some very dark and shady connections both to the national security state, as well as these globalist machinations that have gone on,” Posobiec continued.

Posobiec also said that one of the biggest ways to destabilize a country is to bring in mass amounts of foreigners.

“The way to destabilize countries, the way to usurp countries, the way to destroy the status quo. What’s the first thing you do that you would do? You would begin importing massive waves of foreigners,” Posobiec said.

