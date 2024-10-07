War Room Guest Host David Brat Discusses Book ‘Government Gangsters’ with Kash Patel (VIDEO)

** Please keep our friend and political prisoner Steve Bannon – the founder of The War Room – in your thoughts and prayers during this time.

War Room guest host David Brat discussed the book ‘Government Gangsters’ with War Room contributor Kash Patel.

“I just went through your book again. It is a masterpiece,” Brat said.

He talked about Nancy Pelosi’s lies regarding January 6th, and the false narrative surrounding that day.

“All the falsehoods given to us but she’s more concerned with the optics and the photo op. She doesn’t want the National Guard called in. What she wants is an Abrams tank, she wants an Abrams tank out in front of the Capitol,” Brat said.

“I wanted you to go over, you know, just kind of a quick tour de force of what the left would have us believe,” Brat said.

“That’s what the book ‘Government Gangsters’ and Steve Bannon’s brilliant adaptation of the film, ‘Government Gangsters’ the movie is all about,” Patel said.

“Our freedom of religion, our freedom of speech, our freedom of everything is at stake. And what Pelosi and these corrupt government gangsters want to do is rob you of the truth. That’s been the message. There was no insurrection,” Patel said.

“This is what the deep state does, they buried it. Nancy Pelosi on January 6th was recording a movie she as speaker was making and in it, she said on video, ‘I’m responsible for the security failures of January 6th,’ and the January 6th committee withheld that information for three years as did she, and she lied about it,” Patel continued.

Patel also discussed the illegal surveillance the Federal Government did on thousands of American citizens.

“You got to remember these guys, Christopher Wray illegally surveilled Americans in the FISA court 274,000 times in one year, that’s not my number, that’s the FISA court’s number,” Patel said.

Patel went into detail what surveille meant when asked by David Brat.

“They tap into your phone, they tap into your email, they go get your bank accounts, they get your shopping records, they get your credit card statements, they even sometimes look at your actual mail,” Patel said.

“I used to use it to manhunt terrorists, and people who wanted to do harm to the United States of America. Christopher Wray and these corrupt government gangsters use it to surveille their political opponents,” Patel said.

Kash Patel said that they even go after ordinary citizens who are simply living their lives trying to be good citizens and take care of their families.

“They are coming after people at school board meetings, there coming after people at houses of worship, they being the FBI and DOJ because that is their operational arm. They don’t have the policies to take on MAGA, so they do personal attacks and they warp the Constitution to go after you selectively,” Patel continued.

Watch:

Thank you for reading. Check back for more War Room stories.