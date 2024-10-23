War Room Guest Host Dave Bossie Discusses President Trump Dominating the Polls with Rasmussen Pollster Mark Mitchell (VIDEO)

** Please keep our friend and political prisoner Steve Bannon – the founder of The War Room – in your thoughts and prayers during this time.

War Room guest host Dave Bossie discussed President Trump dominating in the polls with Rasmussen pollster Mark Mitchell on Tuesday.

Mitchell said that President Trump is doing better in the polls now than in 2016.

“Instead of taking a bottom-up approach, I would take a top-down approach because Donald Trump is polling better than he did in 2016,” Mitchell said.

“All of those States, Trump is doing better in the polls than he was in 2016 including in our polls and including in Real Clear Politics aggregates which include all of the lefty polls,” Mitchell continued.

Bossie and Mitchell also discussed President Trump’s chances in the State of Georgia.

“Tell me about the trends there, the polling that you see there, the voter registration and any data that’s coming in on early vote. What do you see?” Bossie asked.

“I think that Georgia looks very strong because I myself polled it,” Mitchell said.

“All of the other pollsters are moving more and more to the right,” Mitchell said.

“I don’t even know why we are talking about Georgia anymore when the Real Clear Politics aggregate is outside of the margin of error of a standard poll,” Mitchell continued.

Bossie and Mitchell also discussed North Carolina and how the hurricane was tied into it.

“Tell the listeners, what are you seeing in North Carolina?” Bossie asked.

“We were very concerned about North Carolina as well, specifically because of the hurricane,” Mitchell said.

“If she loses Pennsylvania, she has to win North Carolina, and a lot of people were concerned about Democrats asymmetrical advantage on electioneering,” Mitchell said.

“We polled it in September, and we got a Trump plus three. We polled it last week and we got a Trump plus five,” Mitchell said.

Bossie also talked about a few recent polls that came out that showed President Trump leading.

“CBS has a poll that came out a couple of days ago Trump plus three, Trafalgar Trump plus two, New York times Trump plus five, The Hill Trump plus two,” Bossie said.

“Since the beginning of October, every poll, every single one has trended towards Trump,” Bossie continued.

