War Room Guest Host Ben Harnwell Discusses Deep State Russia Narrative with TGP Contributor Retired Colonel John Mills (VIDEO)

War Room guest host Ben Harnwell discusses the deep state Russia narrative with The Gateway Pundit contributor retired Colonel John Mills.

Colonel Mills discussed the roles of the agencies.

“It showed the roles and the missions of the departments and agencies. Now one of the first things I caught was there is only about 5 federal laws in regards to elections,” Mills said.

“One of the most important ones, especially for this election, is 18 US code 611, you gotta to be a US citizen to vote. It’s not debatable. That was not listed,” Mills continued.

“There is a deep state aspect where you have hard core operatives that yes, they want to go after populists. They want to manipulate the vote,” Mills continued.

Colonel Mills talked about the deep state claiming that Russia is supporting Trump.

“They assess Russia is supporting Trump. It’s like ok hold on a second here. Where is this coming from? They said well, because they are attacking Kamala Harris. Well, just because they are attacking Kamala Harris does not mean they support Trump,” Mills said.

“They are captured by the Russian narrative again with no basis in fact. This is absolutely wrong in so many ways,” Mills said.

He also commented on Iran and their involvement in assassination attempts.

“They didn’t mention the assassination attempts. We have at least 3 Iranian operatives, assassination operatives, the DOJ has mentioned, plus this fourth who was working as a contractor for the FAA which would give them access to flight data and track specific aircraft such as Trump Force One. So they didn’t mention the assassination attempt as election interference,” Mills said.

“It’s also been said in public statements Iran is a proxy for China,” Mills said.

“If Iran is a proxy for China and Iran is interfering in the election and said Iran is definitely interfering in the elections, then China is interfering in the election,” Mills said.

Colonel Mills also had concluding thoughts on the intelligence agencies within the Federal Government.

“With almost 40 years of government service, what I saw was the tyranny of the narrative. The tyranny of the narrative, that’s the way this is just intellectual laziness. Don’t even question the narrative. And that’s crazy,” Mills continued.

