Mike Benz on War Room, Trump’s Would-Be Assassin Was Running Special Visa Scam Recruiting Afghan Special Forces (VIDEO)

War Room co-host Natalie Winters on Thursday spoke with Mike Benz, the Executive Director of “Foundation for Freedom Online,” about Trump’s would-be assassin having ties to terrorists.

“Mike, if you could sort of walk us through the suspicious circumstances,” Winters said.

“Just one month ago, the President of the United States, the guy now leading in the polls to be President again. If he had proceeded just a few more holes of golf, he would have had his head blown off by a guy who was running a special visa scam, recruiting Afghan special forces and trying to get them special visas. And this is the exact guy who was waiting at hole 9, or whatever it was, in order to blow Trump’s head off,” Benz said.

“We have a recurring pattern of CIA-born paramilitary groups operating internationally, coming home and trying to kill Trump,” Benz said.

“Just about a week ago, the Justice Department announced a so-called indefinite delay to the prosecution of Ryan Routh. And when that happened, I immediately said that this is the same problem that I predicted the Justice Department would have, which is that Ryan Routh was effectively doing military intelligence work, recruiting terrorist extremists from Afghanistan and trying to get them special visas,” Benz said.

Benz explained to Winters that the narrative by the mainstream media is to normalize the assassination of President Trump.

“I think the main issue is they are normalizing the assassination of Trump. I mean, everyone forgot about the second assassination attempt in the mainstream media within a week and a half of it happening. And the first mainstream media attempt, they tried to control the initial response to it by saying that, you know, he had slipped and fell, there was an incident, rather than a shooting,” Benz continued.

Winters also said the Federal Government is using natural disasters as an opportunity to suppress free speech under the guise of hate speech.

A soundbite from Secretary Mayorkas: “We are seeing horrific hate speech of all types propagated on online platforms. That deplorable speech has an impact on people’s lives, and it is also a motivating force for people to do harm.”

“Well, if they want to combat hate, maybe they should start with the hatred that they have for this country because it is on full display,” Winters responded to the Mayorkas clip.

