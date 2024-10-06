War Room Co-Host Natalie Winters Discusses Kamala’s Radical Electric Vehicle Mandates with Driving Force Action Director Karen Bailey-Chapman (VIDEO)

** Please keep our friend and political prisoner Steve Bannon – the founder of The War Room – in your thoughts and prayers during this time.

War Room co-host Natalie Winters discussed Kamala’s radical EV mandates with Driving Force Action director Karen Bailey-Chapman.

“Can you walk us through just how radical some of their policy proposals are?” Winters asked.

“Well, if they don’t like the term EV mandate, then let’s call it what it is, it’s an internal combustion engine ban,” Bailey-Chapman said.

“There’s only five plug-in hybrids and EVs that will even meet these standards. The internal combustion engine vehicles, the gas and diesel vehicles that we drive today, do not comply with these mandates,” Bailey-Chapman said.

Winters also asked Bailey-Chapman about the motive or rationale behind the left’s decision to ban combustible engine cars.

“What is sort of their rationale for why they are trying to push these bans?” Winters asked.

“The reality is that our cars that we drive today have more horsepower but consume less fuel. We’ve advanced the automotive industry and the automotive technology that we drive today for the past 40 years, actually the past 100 years,” Bailey-Chapman said.

“The fact is that it has just become an environmental opportunity, saying that one technology over all others is what will get us to the point of lowering emissions and bettering the environment. The reality is that the industry has in fact innovated, better, cleaner but still more powerful technology as the years go by,” Bailey-Chapman said.

Bailey-Chapman also said it is important for consumers to have choices in the type of vehicles they drive. She also said that the government’s motive is to potentially remove choice.

“I think it’s the fact that you know, again, it’s about consumer choice, and they just want to continue to sort of eradicate consumer choice,” Bailey-Chapman said.

“We believe the government should remain technology neutral,” Bailey-Chapman continued.

The importance of promoting American industry was also emphasized. Under Biden-Harris, the federal government has an America last policy.

“So, what we are doing is that we are putting from our perspective, is that they are putting American technology and American innovation on the sidelines,” Bailey-Chapman said.

“It’s America last at its finest,” Winters responded.

