War Room Co-Host Natalie Winters Discusses Illegal Voters, Election Fraud, Calls Out Jack Smith’s Lawfare Against Trump (VIDEO)

War Room co-host Natalie Winters discussed Jack Smith, illegal voters, and election fraud this past Monday.

“I took the time over this weekend to read the 165-page filing that Jack Smith dropped, the legal hatchet man of the Biden regime. Something really stuck out to me, not just the glowing review of War Room, shall I say, but what was a key point that they kept trying to make throughout that filing which then in turn MSNBC, and all the mainstream media wanted to pick up, they sort of pointed to the smoking gun of the whole filing was the issue of non-citizens voting,” Winters said.

“MSNBC ran with their own take on it,” Winters said.

“Media Matters had their own meltdown over it,” Winters continued.

Winters also said that Jack Smith was trying to prevent any dissent to his narrative.

“I think that Jack Smith, this filing, they are trying to intimidate us from talking about the issue of non-citizens voting, right, in the same vein that in 2020, they overwhelmed the system by flooding the zone with mail-in ballots with no chain of custody. They have taken a similar, but slightly different approach I think in 2024, which is flooding the zone with people in the form of what, 10 million plus illegal migrants,” Winters said.

Winters also pointed out that War Room has been targeted by Jack Smith because they consistently call out election fraud and illegals voting.

“If you read the indictment, you see they talk about War Room and the messaging on this show quite a lot. I say it’s actually a glowing review because it says that we are the only show that is actually courageous enough to build the narratives and be ahead of the curve when it comes to talking about election fraud,” Winters said.

She also boldly and courageously called out Jack Smith saying that War Room will devote even more time to this issue.

“So, Jack Smith, if you think you’re 165-page filing is going to intimidate this audience from not talking about election fraud or non-citizens voting, you are severely mistaken, severely mistaken. Cause I’ll do episodes where the only thing will focus on will be non-citizen voting,” Winters declared.

Winters also said that the term election interference is an understatement. She described it more accurately as something that doesn’t even look like an election.

“I’d call it election obstruction, but that still implies that it’s actually an election. And with the actions that they have taken or not taken, whether it is non-citizens voting, universal vote by mail, they are doing every single damn thing in their power to make sure that this election doesn’t resemble anything deserving of the word election,” Winters said.

