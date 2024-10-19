War Room Co-Host Natalie Winters Discusses Haitian Illegal Invasion in Small Town Pennsylvania with Nate Hochman (VIDEO)

** Please keep our friend and political prisoner Steve Bannon – the founder of The War Room – in your thoughts and prayers during this time.

War Room co-host Natalie Winters discussed the invasion of Haitian illegals in small-town Pennsylvania with Nate Hochman, who is the senior advisor to the organization America 2100.

Hochman described that Springfield, Ohio was only one of many towns that have been overrun by Haitian illegals and that they are intentionally putting them in these small towns to fundamentally transform the population.

“I would love for you to tell the audience the story of what you uncovered there,” Winters said.

“I’m sure most of your audience has heard of Springfield, but one of the things that was quite clear to us and anyone else who was paying attention is that there are dozens of Springfield Ohios all across the country,” Hochman said.

“Charleroi, Pennsylvania is one of those towns. It’s a working class deindustrialized town of just over 4,000 natives that has been flooded with literally thousands and thousands of Haitian immigrants over the last two or three years. The mayor that we talked to estimated it’s been a 1,500 percent increase since 2020 in their foreign-born population,” Hochman said.

“It’s completely transformed the town and the folks in Charleroi were never asked about this. Nobody ever got to take a vote,” Hochman said.

Hochman and Winters also discussed that these small towns are being punished by elitists for being pro-America and conservative.

“It seems to me the pattern recognition goes off and it really seems like it is the most frankly MAGA, you know, red blooded, rural, pro-America communities that they are looking to convert into third world hell holes,” Winters said.

“It’s impossible when you look at all of these little towns that nobody has ever heard of getting completely flooded, completely inundated by immigrants from the worst places literally in the world. It’s impossible not to think that there is an element of, these people are being punished,” Hochman said.

Hochman also explained that the media attempts to use racism as a way to guilt people into accepting mass migration.

“All of this sort of media propaganda about these people being bigots being racist etc., the opposite was true. They had the most reasonable, possible reaction to thousands of Haitians showing up in their town. I don’t understand how you can possible expect any sane, reasonable person to not react negatively to something like that happening,” Hochman said.

