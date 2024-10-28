WAR ON MEN: Far-Left Pro-Kamala Groups Air Pro-P*rn Ad Featuring Young Man Performing a Vulgar Act and Social Media Replies are Brutal (VIDEO)

by
Democrat group airs an anti-male ad showing a young man performing a vulgar act. (Credit: @NickKnudsenUS)

Supporters of Kamala Harris are livid over men not falling for their queen, so now they are releasing advertisements portraying males as horny sex addicts.

Late last week, news emerged that a vulgar ad by two far-left groups, Progress Action Fund and Defend the Vote. The groups have so far spent $2.5 million running the ads in multiple swing states.

The ad in question opens with a young man pleasuring himself while presumably watching p*rn when a Republican congressman suddenly appears on screen.

The congressman tells the shocked young man he cannot do this and announces Congress will be passing legislation to ban p*rnography nationwide.

But the angry youth screams in protest and demands the legislator leave the room. He responds by saying he will watch and ensure the younger man does not “finish.”

WATCH (warning on content):

GOP Congressman: Sorry. You can’t do that.

Young man: What the h*ll, man! How’d you get in here?

GOP Congressman: I’m your Republican congressman. Now that we’re in charge, we’re banning porn nationwide.

Young man: You can’t tell me what to do! Get out of my bedroom, you creep!

GOP Congressman: I won the last election, so it’s my decision. I’m just going to watch and make sure you don’t finish…illegally.

Social media users were enraged over the disgusting anti-male ad and released a series of brutal responses.

But the creators of this repulsive advertisement are doubling down. An X account reportedly affiliated with the groups claimed that the ad made young male voters more likely to support Harris and her fellow Democrats.

One hopes that Americans of all ages, including women, reject this disgusting sexist garbage from the left and send them to a resounding defeat next week.

Cullen Linebarger

You can email Cullen Linebarger here, and read more of Cullen Linebarger's articles here.

 

