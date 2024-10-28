WAR ON MEN: Far-Left Pro-Kamala Groups Air Pro-P*rn Ad Featuring Young Man Performing a Vulgar Act and Social Media Replies are Brutal (VIDEO)

Supporters of Kamala Harris are livid over men not falling for their queen, so now they are releasing advertisements portraying males as horny sex addicts.

Late last week, news emerged that a vulgar ad by two far-left groups, Progress Action Fund and Defend the Vote. The groups have so far spent $2.5 million running the ads in multiple swing states.

The ad in question opens with a young man pleasuring himself while presumably watching p*rn when a Republican congressman suddenly appears on screen.

The congressman tells the shocked young man he cannot do this and announces Congress will be passing legislation to ban p*rnography nationwide.

But the angry youth screams in protest and demands the legislator leave the room. He responds by saying he will watch and ensure the younger man does not “finish.”

WATCH (warning on content):

White Men for Harris are running this ad. (It’s not satire, it’s sincerely from them.) They want people to share it, because it’ll help Kamala Harris win, or so they say? Vulgar, I apologize for posting such filth, but it’s who they are. Understand it. pic.twitter.com/xS8MABQxsT — Cernovich (@Cernovich) October 26, 2024

GOP Congressman: Sorry. You can’t do that. Young man: What the h*ll, man! How’d you get in here? GOP Congressman: I’m your Republican congressman. Now that we’re in charge, we’re banning porn nationwide. Young man: You can’t tell me what to do! Get out of my bedroom, you creep! GOP Congressman: I won the last election, so it’s my decision. I’m just going to watch and make sure you don’t finish…illegally.

Social media users were enraged over the disgusting anti-male ad and released a series of brutal responses.

You guys are so fucking weird.. — Sonny C (@WhoIsSonnyC) October 24, 2024

You people are genuinely sick. Your animating ideology is a diagnosable mental illness. — William Wheelwright (@ploughmansfolly) October 26, 2024

this is literally one of the most unhinged, retarded things I’ve ever seen — John Nada’s Bubblegum (@NadasBubblegum) October 26, 2024

Wrong , real men won’t vote for Harris , soy boys will vote for Harris — {amber} (@ambereyes69) October 25, 2024

How desperate do you have to be to accept an ad where you lay in and pretend to whack off? — Nate Rybner (@NateRybner) October 25, 2024

Kamala’s entire campaign is run by degenerates. They’re running on p***, sex, abortion, and mutilating children. How the hell do they expect to even win. — Lorrie Ann (@LorrieAnn25) October 26, 2024

Thank you for standing up for the right of huge corporations to make money peddling incесt pоrn to teenage boys! — Дар Напрасный (@stuckeyed_) October 26, 2024

This is the most sick, twisted thing they’ve done so far. If you vote for this, you are a child molester. — BG Kumbi (@basedgodkumbi) October 26, 2024

But the creators of this repulsive advertisement are doubling down. An X account reportedly affiliated with the groups claimed that the ad made young male voters more likely to support Harris and her fellow Democrats.

Just found out this ad when tested moves under-30-men 3.5 points away from Donald Trump. That’s MASSIVE! Please share widely! Guys don’t want to be controlled either. #MAGAInYourBedroom pic.twitter.com/pgx2QTL9lO pic.twitter.com/TOtU8p0UnZ — Nick Knudsen (@NickKnudsenUS) October 24, 2024

One hopes that Americans of all ages, including women, reject this disgusting sexist garbage from the left and send them to a resounding defeat next week.