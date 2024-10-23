Vimeo Shuts Down UNLEASHED.NEWS to Censor Explosive Video—Watch Now!

By Guest Contributor Jason Sullivan

Vimeo has pulled the plug on UNLEASHED.NEWS, removing all our videos from publication and shutting down our account without warning. Their target? Our latest release, “Kamala Funds Nazis,” which exposes truths the establishment doesn’t want you to see. The Deep State, the Democrats, the Mainstream Media, and their Big Tech allies are working overtime to silence the voices revealing their collective corruption and coverup—because they know we’re right over the target.

This isn’t just another instance of censorship; it’s a coordinated attempt to suppress information that threatens their power. When they shut down the Hunter Biden laptop story in 2020, branding it as “Russian disinformation,” they showed us the lengths they would go to control the narrative and manipulate public opinion. Fifty-one former intelligence officials—including ex-CIA Directors John Brennan and Leon Panetta and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper—signed a letter falsely claiming the laptop story was a Russian influence operation. Now, they’re deploying the same tactics to silence “Kamala Funds Nazis” and prevent you from seeing the truth.

But we won’t be silenced. We’ve re-uploaded all our videos directly to our own servers, bypassing Vimeo’s censorship to ensure you can still access this crucial information.

The Power of Censorship: A Tool for Manipulation

The Deep State and their allies know that the power of censorship is their most effective tool to control the narrative and maintain their influence. By suppressing the Hunter Biden laptop story, they manipulated the 2020 election and buried damning evidence that could have exposed their corrupt dealings. And now, they’re employing the same strategy to block our “Kamala Funds Nazis” exposé, which they fear could derail their plans for the 2024 election.

This video isn’t just another story—it’s the ultimate truth bomb. It pulls back the curtain on the real story behind the Russian Collusion Hoax, the orchestrated events of January 6th, and the massive proxy war that has funneled $225 BILLION of taxpayer money into foreign conflicts. The establishment’s desperation to keep this information hidden proves we’re over the target.

The January 6th Deception: Undercover Operatives Unmasked

Prepare to see the truth unfold. Watch as Ukrainian operatives and undercover DC Metropolitan Police agents infiltrate the Capitol, agitate the crowd, and record events to frame President Trump. This exposé reveals explosive, never-before-seen footage and bodycam recordings that unmask agents who were there to manipulate—not protect. While the mainstream media may dismiss this as a “conspiracy,” the evidence is undeniable.

The following Earth-shattering exposé isn’t just another video; it’s a bombshell revelation exposing how the Deep State, Democrats, War Mongers, and Globalists orchestrated a silent political assassination attempt on January 6th—a coordinated effort meant to destroy Trump’s political future without physically ending his life. Now, as Trump stands on the brink of reclaiming the presidency, they’re desperate to finish the job—for real this time.

Watch the Video Now—Don’t Let Them Silence the Truth

The Deep State, the Democrats, and Big Tech can try to suppress the truth, but they won’t silence us. We’re just getting started, and the best is yet to come.

Spread the word. Stay vigilant. Together, we will expose the truth.