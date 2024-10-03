Video: Vance Says Trump Won the 2020 Election

In a video posted online Thursday, Republican vice presidential nominee Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance told a liberal activist who ambushed him while walking through the lobby of a hotel that Donald Trump won the 2020 election.

The acknowledgment by Vance came after he gave an indirect answer on the subject at the vice presidential debate on Tuesday, saying he was “focused on the future.”

Vance was ambushed while walking through a Hilton hotel by comedian Jason Selvig with the Good Liars who peppered him with questions while an aide tried to keep some distance between the two men.

Selvig: “Who, who won the 2020 election? Just answer, did Donald Trump win?”

Vance: “Yes.”

Selvig: “He did win?”

Vance: “Yep.”

Selvig: “So, will you, will you concede, will you concede, if your opponent gets, if your opponent gets more votes will you concede?”

Vance: “I really feel bad for you man.”

Selvig: “I just want to know, if your, if your opponent gets more votes, will you concede?”

Vance: (Ignored Selvig as he entered a conference room.)

JD Vance refused to answer this question at the debate but he told us Donald Trump won the 2020 election. pic.twitter.com/VyGrnCVAaw — The Good Liars (@TheGoodLiars) October 3, 2024

At the vice presidential debate Tuesday night with Minnesota Governor Tim Walz (D), Walz pushed Vance about the 2020 election. Vance pivoted to censorship of Americans over COVID by Kamala Harris.

WALZ: Did Donald Trump lose the 2020 election? VANCE: Tim, I'm focused on the future WALZ: That's a damning non-answer pic.twitter.com/D6tVg8HOFC — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 2, 2024

That interaction sparked headlines and was used by the Harris campaign for a bizarre TikTok video:

At a rally on Wednesday in Auburn Hills, Michigan, a reporter asked Vance about not giving a direct answer about the 2020 election at the debate:

“Well look, here’s the simple reason: The media’s obsessed with talking about the election of four years ago,” Vance said. “I’m focused on the election of thirty-three days from now because I want to throw Kamala Harris out of office and get back to common-sense economic policies.”