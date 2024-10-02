VIDEO: Massive United States Bomb from World War II Explodes at Japanese Airport

A monstrous bomb from almost 80 years ago exploded at a regional airport in Japan Wednesday morning, causing over 80 flight cancellations.

Reuters reported that the Miyazaki Airport in southwest Japan was forced to shut its runway after a United States bomb from World War II detonated just before 8 AM local time. The 500 lb bomb left a monstrous 23-foot crater in the middle of the taxiway next to the runway.

As a result of the bizarre incident, 87 flights were promptly canceled.

Land and Transport Ministry officials in Japan said no one was injured during the explosion and there were no aircraft nearby.

As CBS News reported, a video recorded by a nearby aviation school and later shared on X showed the bomb blasting several pieces of asphalt into the air, causing the massive crater.

WATCH:

Reuters notes Miyazaki airport, which was built in 1943 and is located on Kyushu island, used to be a Japanese navy base until the end of World War II from where hundreds of young “kamikaze” pilots set off on their final missions.

Japanese Defense Ministry officials revealed that multiple unexploded bombs dropped by the U.S. military during the war have been discovered in the area. Moreover, hundreds of tons of undetonated bombs from the war are still buried around Japan.

According to Reuters, 2,348 bombs alone were found uncovered.

Japan’s top government spokesperson Yoshimasa Hayashi stated that there is no danger of any further explosions and work to repair the crater left by the bomb should be completed by Thursday morning.

Japanese officials are investigating to determine what caused the bomb to explode.