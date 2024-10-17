Victor Reacts: Harris Kept People in Prison to be Used as Cheap Labor (VIDEO)

As the election draws near its worth a reminder that Kamala Harris fought to keep people in prison beyond their release date so that she could use them as cheap labor.

The Gateway Pundit reported,

Kamala Harris kept hundreds of black men in prison past their release date so she could use these men for cheap California state labor at $2 per day. That alone should have disqualified Kamala Harris from public office.

Extending prison sentences for cheap labor sounds like criminal activity! In February 2019, Jackie Kucinich at The Daily Beast wrote about Kamala Harris’s Attorney General office keeping inmates locked up so the state could use them for cheap labor. Just like slavers.

The Daily Beast reported this in February 2019:

Ordered to reduce the population of California’s overcrowded prisons, lawyers from then-California Attorney General Kamala Harris’ office made the case that some non-violent offenders needed to stay incarcerated or else the prison system would lose a source of cheap labor. In 2011, the Supreme Court ruled in Brown v. Plata that California’s prisons were so overcrowded that they violated the Constitution’s prohibition of cruel and unusual punishment. Three years later, in early 2014, the state was ordered to allow non-violent, second time offenders who have served half of their sentence to be eligible for parole. By September 2014, plaintiffs in the class-action lawsuit were back in court, accusing California of slow-walking the process, which lawyers for Harris’ office denied. According to court filings, lawyers for the state said California met benchmarks, and argued that if certain potential parolees were given a faster track out of prison, it would negatively affect the prison’s labor programs, including one that allowed certain inmates to fight California’s wildfires for about $2 a day.

As if skyrocketing crime, record inflation, and an invasion at our southern border wasn’t enough, this story alone should disqualify her from ever becoming president. Americans deserve better.