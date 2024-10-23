Utah Gubernatorial Candidate Phil Lyman Is Standing Up Against the Utah RINOs

Guest post by Joe Hoft at JoeHoft.com – republished with permission

Utah Representative Phil Lyman is not giving in to the RINOs in Utah.

Utah Representative Phil Lyman is challenging the 2024 GOP primary he says was against GOP rules and not necessary since he won the nomination for Utah Governor at the state convention. This primary was put in place by the RINOs in Utah who didn’t accept the GOP convention results.

It was only after Lyman won at the convention over dangerous RINO Spencer Cox that the party held a primary. Lyman placed second.

Here is Lyman explaining what is going on in the Utah’s governor’s race.



Charts via Ballotpedia

Lyman was pardoned by President Trump in December 2020 for his conviction of operating an off-road vehicle on land that the Bureau of Land Management had set aside for cultural reasons in 2014. Lyman was convicted for what many thought was an overreach of the federal government in Utah.

“The false narratives of the media have been so damaging, not only to me but to the truth,” wrote Lyman on Facebook shortly after receiving the pardon. “I am deeply grateful to President Donald Trump. Today he righted a wrong. People should not fear prosecution when they have done nothing illegal and I hope that my experience brings attention to the persistent federal attacks on rural Utah by the Bureau of Land Management, the U.S. attorneys, activist federal judges, and career politicians who choose to sit quietly when the moment calls for them to stand.”

Lyman is now standing against the RINOs in Utah connected to the Romney clan in the GOP.

Here is a copy of his press release noting that he is taking his case to the Supreme Court.