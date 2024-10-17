USAF and Space Force Deploy Secretive Spaceship Boeing X-37 for Mysterious Maneuvers To Bolster National Security in Space

A secretive US spaceship will attempt flight maneuvers above Earth that have never before been performed.

We are talking about the Boeing X-37, a reusable robotic spacecraft.

The X-37 is boosted into space by a launch vehicle and re-enters Earth’s atmosphere landing as a spaceplane.

The project began as a NASA project back in 1999, but it was transferred to the US Department of Defense in 2004.

The X-37 is presently operated by the Department of the Air Force Rapid Capabilities Office, in collaboration with United States Space Force.

It is used for ‘orbital spaceflight missions’ that are intended to ‘demonstrate reusable space technologies’.

New York Post reported:

“Although little has been revealed about the purpose of the vehicle, an official painting of the X-37B unveiled last year depicted the futuristic vehicle intercepting an adversary satellite positioning to disable a friendly satellite.”

The Space Force announced that the X-37B will execute a series of ‘novel maneuvers’ called aerobraking.

This will consist of a series of passes using the impulse of Earth’s atmosphere to modify its orbit around our planet while expending minimal fuel.

The maneuver should allow the X-37B to safely dispose of its service module components.

Since December 2023, the Space Force has conducted radiation effect experiments and tested Space Domain Awareness technologies in what is called a ‘Highly Elliptical Orbit’.

“Once the aerobrake maneuver is complete, USSF say the X-37B will ‘resume its test and experimentation objectives until they are accomplished’, at which time the vehicle will de-orbit and execute a safe return as it has during its six previous missions.

Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall stated, ‘This novel and efficient series of maneuvers demonstrates the Space Force’s commitment to achieving groundbreaking innovation as it conducts national security missions in space’.

Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman praised the team for its efforts. ‘This first of a kind maneuver from the X-37B is an incredibly important milestone for the United States Space Force as we seek to expand our aptitude and ability to perform in this challenging domain. The success is a testament to the dedication and perseverance of the team’.”

