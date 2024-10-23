Tulsi Gabbard Announces She’s Joining the Republican Party Because Trump Made it the ‘People’s Party’ (VIDEO)

by

Back in 2022, former Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard announced that she was leaving the Democrat party, calling Democrats the party of warmongers and wokeness. You can watch her announcement below.

Since then, she has become friendly with Trump and joined others such as Elon Musk and RFK Jr. as a surrogate for Trump’s campaign.

Tonight, during a Trump event in North Carolina, Gabbard announced that she is joining the Republican party, giving Trump credit for her decision.

From Collin Rugg on Twitter/X:

Gabbard said one of her main reasons for joining the party was because of Trump’s “strength to fight for peace.”

“I’m proud to stand here with you today, President Trump, and announce that I’m joining the Republican Party.”

“I’m joining the party of the people, the party of equality, the party that was founded to fight against and end slavery in this country.”

“It is the party of common sense and the party that is led by a president who has the courage and strength to fight for peace.”

Watch the video below:

Here’s a slightly longer video with more of her remarks:

Tulsi Gabbard will be welcomed in the GOP. Perhaps she will even run for office again.

Photo of author
Mike LaChance
Mike LaChance has been covering higher education and politics for Legal Insurrection since 2012. Since 2008 he has contributed work to the Gateway Pundit, Daily Caller, Breitbart, the Center for Security Policy, the Washington Free Beacon, and Ricochet. He has also written for American Lookout, Townhall, and Twitchy.

You can email Mike LaChance here, and read more of Mike LaChance's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.