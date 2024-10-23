Tulsi Gabbard Announces She’s Joining the Republican Party Because Trump Made it the ‘People’s Party’ (VIDEO)

Back in 2022, former Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard announced that she was leaving the Democrat party, calling Democrats the party of warmongers and wokeness. You can watch her announcement below.

I can no longer remain in today’s Democratic Party that is now under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness, who divide us by racializing every issue & stoke anti-white racism, actively work to undermine our God-given freedoms, are… pic.twitter.com/oAuTnxZldf — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) October 11, 2022

Since then, she has become friendly with Trump and joined others such as Elon Musk and RFK Jr. as a surrogate for Trump’s campaign.

Tonight, during a Trump event in North Carolina, Gabbard announced that she is joining the Republican party, giving Trump credit for her decision.

Gabbard said one of her main reasons for joining the party was because of Trump’s “strength to fight for peace.” “I’m proud to stand here with you today, President Trump, and announce that I’m joining the Republican Party.” “I’m joining the party of the people, the party of equality, the party that was founded to fight against and end slavery in this country.” “It is the party of common sense and the party that is led by a president who has the courage and strength to fight for peace.”

JUST IN: Tulsi Gabbard announces she is joining the Republican party at a Trump rally in North Carolina. The move comes after Gabbard left the Democratic party, calling it an "elitist cabal of warmongers." Gabbard said one of her main reasons for joining the party was because… pic.twitter.com/LUJhyIjW47 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 23, 2024

WATCH: Tulsi Gabbard just announced that she is officially joining the Republican party, and her entire speech explaining her decision was top-notch. "I'm joining the party of the people. The party of equality. The party founded to fight against and end slavery… It is the… pic.twitter.com/NWYxrRc7E2 — George (@BehizyTweets) October 23, 2024

Tulsi Gabbard will be welcomed in the GOP. Perhaps she will even run for office again.