Tucker Carlson Brings Down the House at Trump Event in Duluth, Georgia (VIDEO)

Tucker Carlson brought the house down at Trump’s campaign rally in Georgia on Wednesday night.

President Trump is speaking to a packed stadium in Duluth, Georgia, Wednesday evening for a rally beginning at 7:00 pm ET.

The event is being hosted by Turning Point PAC and Turning Point Action, as part of the “Georgia for Trump” rally series.

Scheduled speakers, include Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, Tucker Carlson, country music star Jason Aldean, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Tulsi Gabbard, Dr. Ben Carson, and former collegiate swimmer Riley Gaines.

Tucker called Trump’s upcoming victory “the end of a redemption arc.”

“I’m here because I’m so thrilled by what I’ve watched over the past nine years. This is the end of a redemption arc. I’ve really never seen anybody treated like Donald Trump was treated ever… Defame him, indict him, arrest him, let him get shot in the face, and he’s going to win anyway.” Tucker said as the crowd went wild.

TUCKER CARLSON: "I'm here because I'm so thrilled by what I've watched over the past nine years. This is the end of a redemption arc. I've really never seen anybody treated like Donald Trump was treated ever… Defame him, indict him, arrest him, let him get shot in the face, and… pic.twitter.com/vQ0ZC3UzAH — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) October 23, 2024

“Donald Trump’s victory will be a triumph of the human spirit. It will be a triumph of Americans over the machine that seeks to oppress them. It will be a middle finger wagging in the face of the worst people in the English speaking world,” Tucker Carlson said.

“This is the only country on earth in which [free speech] is guaranteed. And without Elon Musk, it wouldn’t be, because he stands alone as the owner of a media platform that is still open. There’s only one, and it’s X,” he said.

TUCKER CARLSON ON ELON MUSK: "This is the only country on earth in which [free speech] is guaranteed. And without Elon Musk, it wouldn't be, because he stands alone as the owner of a media platform that is still open. There's only one, and it's X. Elon Musk has more to lose than… pic.twitter.com/eWi1gbttwt — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) October 23, 2024

Watch Tucker’s full speech here: