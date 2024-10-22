Congressman Keith Self: Trump vs. Harris — Going Forward vs. Going Back

The clock is ticking down. We are less than two weeks away from the most consequential election of our lifetimes (a tired saying, but in this case absolutely true).

And I believe without a doubt, the violence, crime, and economic disaster unleashed upon our nation by the Biden-Harris administration has laid bare what this presidential election really is to Americans: a battle between two sets of values and the policies resulting from those values.

Kamala Harris has framed this race as a choice between “going forward” and “going back.”

This attempt to rewrite history is astonishing as the Biden-Harris administration has already been leading us forward for nearly four years!

And what has been the result of leading us forward under the Biden-Harris administration?

I’ll tell you what they have delivered to the American people:

1. A newfound sense of constant fear and anxiety for many American citizens.

Border Czar Kamala Harris led our country forward into an era marked by daily robberies, assaults, rapes, brutalization, and murders by violent, criminal illegal aliens—released into America by Biden and Harris.

2. Inflation that has stolen 20% or more of Americans’ purchasing power, giving rise to a sense of despair and hopelessness not seen in generations.

For many, the Biden-Harris economic policies mean barely surviving week to week as the prices of groceries, gas, transportation, rent, and utilities have skyrocketed.

3. Global instability and the fast-track to WWIII.

The Biden-Harris administration’s weakness and inept foreign policies have led the world forward into chaos and uncertainty.

Kamala Harris bragged that she was the last person in the room with President Biden when the decision regarding the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan was made.

It resulted in the deaths of 13 U.S. servicemembers, Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, and turmoil in the Middle East.

In addition, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and the insufferable Jake Sullivan have continued undermining Israel’s efforts to fight terrorism while simultaneously refusing to enforce sanctions against Iran, enabling Iran to fund its terrorist proxies across the globe.

Americans don’t have to guess the results of Kamala Harris leading us forward.

We have lived the actual results of the Biden-Harris administration leading us forward for nearly four years.

Neither Kamala’s desperate “brat” rebrand, nor the “joy” pushed by the mainstream media can hide the fact that her values simply have not changed.

When running for president in 2020, Kamala Harris was for defunding the police and for removing penalties for illegal aliens coming across the U.S. border.

These radical positions clearly proved that Harris:

1) valued the rights of criminals more than the rights of our most vulnerable communities to have adequate police protection, and

2) placed more value on allowing illegal aliens to enter the U.S. by the millions than she valued protecting Americans against the wave of crimes committed by illegal aliens.

May I remind you that not even one of the tens of thousands of crimes committed against Americans by illegal aliens under Harris would have occurred if the criminals had been kept out of the country to begin with.

And finally, Kamala Harris clearly lacks the core values of truth and transparency.

She repeatedly lied to the American people about President Biden’s cognitive ability by claiming that he was at the top of his game when he was actually, as George Clooney observed, in severe decline.

Then, when the opportunity for a coup presented itself, Harris stabbed Joe Biden in the back, thus becoming the Democrats’ nominee for the most powerful office in the world without receiving a single vote.

If this election represents a choice between going forward and going back, then my vote is for going back—back to the Trump presidency when inflation was in check, back to when the world was not involved in multiple wars, back to when people had a much greater sense of safety and optimism, and back to when America was respected around the world. If that is “going back,” then count me in!