Trump Makes Hilarious Last Minute Pitch to Undecideds, “When I’m President the McDonald’s Ice Cream Machines Will Work Great Again!”

In a perfect closer to his campaign, Donald Trump may have just won over every sweet-toothed, soft-serve-loving American with a promise that’s sure to resonate with the hearts—and taste buds—of many: working McDonald’s ice cream machines!

On Saturday evening, Trump posted a meme on social media, “When I’m president the McDonald’s ice cream machines will work great again!”

Ice cream lovers and meme-makers alike are celebrating Trump’s humorous post, flooding social media with laughs and cheers.

Trump posted the meme on X on Saturday following his work shift at a Pennsylvania McDonald’s restaurant.

This comes after President Trump spent time last weekend working the French fry machine at a McDonald’s in Feasterville-Trevose, Pennsylvania.

President donned an apron to cook delicious French Fries and to work the window for drive-through orders.

It is widely known that McDonald’s restaurants have an issue with keeping their shake machines operating on a consistent bases.

In fact, the problem is so widespread that the government got involved in 2021.

The Federal Trade Commission contacted McDonald’s franchise owners looking for information about the broken ice-cream machines.

But, thanks to Donald Trump there is a new focus on the delicious shake machines at McDonalds.

President Trump is going to make the ice cream machines work great again!

