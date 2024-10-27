Trump Makes Hilarious Last Minute Pitch to Undecideds, “When I’m President the McDonald’s Ice Cream Machines Will Work Great Again!”

by

In a perfect closer to his campaign, Donald Trump may have just won over every sweet-toothed, soft-serve-loving American with a promise that’s sure to resonate with the hearts—and taste buds—of many: working McDonald’s ice cream machines!

On Saturday evening, Trump posted a meme on social media, “When I’m president the McDonald’s ice cream machines will work great again!”

Ice cream lovers and meme-makers alike are celebrating Trump’s humorous post, flooding social media with laughs and cheers.

Trump posted the meme on X on Saturday following his work shift at a Pennsylvania McDonald’s restaurant.

This comes after President Trump spent time last weekend working the French fry machine at a McDonald’s in Feasterville-Trevose, Pennsylvania.

THOUSANDS line the streets to see President Donald Trump drive to work at McDonald’s in PA.

President donned an apron to cook delicious French Fries and to work the window for drive-through orders.

It is widely known that McDonald’s restaurants have an issue with keeping their shake machines operating on a consistent bases.

In fact, the problem is so widespread that the government got involved in 2021.

The Federal Trade Commission contacted McDonald’s franchise owners looking for information about the broken ice-cream machines.

But, thanks to Donald Trump there is a new focus on the delicious shake machines at McDonalds.

President Trump is going to make the ice cream machines work great again!
Go Donald!

What can’t he do? Donald Trump works the McDonald’s shake machines – Grok AI image
Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.