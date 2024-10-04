Trump Endorsed by Hundreds of National Security Experts, Former Military Members, and Gold Star Families

Then-President Donald Trump holds two thumbs up at a campaign rally for incumbent Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue ahead of Senate runoff in Dalton, Georgia on Jan. 4, 2021.
Democrats and the Kamala Harris campaign have been quick to brag about the endorsements she has received from people like Liz and Dick Cheney, as well as former members of the Bush administration.

Trump has gotten a much more important endorsement this week.

Hundreds of national security experts, foreign policy specialists, former military members and Gold Star families have just endorsed Trump and it’s easy to see why.

FOX News reports:

Hundreds of national security officials, ex-Cabinet members, Gold Star families endorse Trump

More than 400 national security and foreign policy officials, ex-Cabinet members, retired military officers and Gold Star families endorsed former President Trump on Thursday.

In an open letter organized by former National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien and former NSC Chief of Staff Alex Gray, the signatories condemn the “repeated failures” of the Biden-Harris administration’s foreign policy and urged Americans to re-elect Trump.

“From a world at peace under President Trump, we are closer to a third world war than ever before under the Biden-Harris Administration,” the letter states. “With multiple escalating wars around the world, an open border that allows terrorists to flood into the American homeland, and malign actors like China operating unabated, U.S. national security has been profoundly damaged by the failed policies of Kamala Harris and Joe Biden.”…

Eleven family members of the 13 American troops killed at Abbey Gate at Kabul’s airport during the 2021 U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan also signed the letter, which praised Trump’s foreign policy record in contrast to Biden’s controversial actions…

Additionally, 40 retired U.S. ambassadors, 75 retired senior military officers and several hundred officials from previous Republican administrations signed the letter, praising Trump’s diplomatic efforts on cease-fire agreements between Turkey and Kurdish fighters in Syria and the Abraham Accords. The letter refers to Trump as a “peacemaker.”

The United States, and the world, enjoyed an unprecedented period of relative peace during Trump’s first term. Democrats and the media think people have forgotten that but no one has.

