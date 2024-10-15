Towering, Crazed Virginia Woman Gunned Down by Brave Police Officer After Viciously Stabbing Him Multiple Times (VIDEO)

Shocking bodycam footage on Monday was released by the Fairfax County Police Department, showing the moment a woman was gunned down last month after attacking police.

As Fox 5 DC reported, crisis intervention-trained officer Peter Liu on September 16 went to 33-year-old Sydney Wilson’s apartment on Sunrise Valley Drive in Reston, a Northern Virginia suburb of Washington D.C. Wilson’s doctor had previously raised concerns about her mental health.

Police said that after Liu arrived on the scene, the hulking 6’5″ 330 pound Wilson opened her door but then shut it after briefly speaking with the officer. She emerged roughly 3 minutes later holding a knife and slashing the policeman in the face.

“Oh, Jesus Christ!” Liu exclaims.

Liu is next seen retreating from danger and pulls his firearm. He screams at Wilson to back up.

She ignores his commands and charges toward him while still holding the knife. Liu continues to back away.

Seconds later, Wilson stabs Liu in the face again, and the officer opens fire. Video footage shows she was shot three times before collapsing to the floor.

WATCH:

Police Chief Kevin Davis praised Liu’s handling of the harrowing situation and noted he had no choice but to fire his weapon after getting attacked while being trapped in the hallway. He also stated the ending could have been more tragic.

“Our police officer acted valiantly, Davis said. “He certainly exhibited some grace under pressure.”

“It could have been much, much, much worse,” Davis added.

Fox 5 DC reported Liu has been placed on administrative leave as a criminal and administrative investigation has been launched into the incident.