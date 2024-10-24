Tim Walz Tells Duke University Students They’re “On a List” and Trump Will Round Them Up Using the Military (VIDEO)

Another dangerous lie.

Tim Walz traveled to Duke University in Durham, North Carolina on Thursday with just 12 days to go until the election.

“Right now, you’re not talking about the next four years,” Walz told the students. “You’re talking about the next 40 years.”

Walz fearmongered about non-existent manmade ‘climate change.’

“The reason you’re here is, you’re not going to let some old people who are going to be dead long before climate change does the destruction that it’s going to be — you need to take charge of it,” Walz said.

Walz told the young co-eds that women’s lives are “literally” at risk.

“I know you run into your friends who say, ‘Ahhh, I’m sick of it. I’m just not that into politics.’ Too damn bad. Politics is into you. It’s into you. Literally, women’s lives are at risk because of the policies they’re putting in place,” Walz said, referring to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Walz attacked President Trump and told the students that they are on “a list” and that Trump will round them up using the military.

Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are getting desperate as Election Day approaches so they are repeating all of the media’s Trump hoaxes in an effort to sway voters.

The latest hoax coming from The Atlantic: Trump praised Hitler.

“In my 60 damn years, I didn’t think I’d ever see a candidate for president praising Adolf Hitler’s generals or talking about using the military against their enemies,” Walz said.

“I’m on the top of his list, but don’t kid yourself, you’re somewhere on that list, too,” he said.

