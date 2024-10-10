Tim Walz and Doug Emhoff Walk Away From Cashier at Coffee Shop without Paying, Leaving Tim’s Daughter Scrambling to Get Staffer’s Credit Card (VIDEO)

by
Doug Emhoff and Tim Walz walk away from the counter without paying

Kamala Harris’s multi-millionaire husband Doug Emhoff and Tim Walz walked away from a cashier at a coffee shop in Phoenix without paying.

After the two left, Tim Walz’s young daughter, Hope, scrambled to get a staffer’s credit card.

Tim Walz and Doug Emhoff walked into Otro Cafe like they owned the place.

Doug Emhoff and Tim Walz ordering pastries was super awkward.

Tim Walz ordered an iced tea and Doug Emhoff ordered a coffee.

The two got their drinks and walked out of the establishment without paying.

“Thank you so much and someone will be up here to pay. He’s coming,” Tim Walz’s daughter said pointing at a staffer.

Doug Emhoff and Tim Walz didn’t pay and didn’t leave a tip.

Typical Democrats.

WATCH:

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.