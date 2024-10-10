Tim Walz and Doug Emhoff Walk Away From Cashier at Coffee Shop without Paying, Leaving Tim’s Daughter Scrambling to Get Staffer’s Credit Card (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris’s multi-millionaire husband Doug Emhoff and Tim Walz walked away from a cashier at a coffee shop in Phoenix without paying.

After the two left, Tim Walz’s young daughter, Hope, scrambled to get a staffer’s credit card.

Tim Walz and Doug Emhoff walked into Otro Cafe like they owned the place.

Doug Emhoff and Tim Walz ordering pastries was super awkward.

This scene of Timothy Walz and "Doug" ordering pastries couldn't be more awkward. pic.twitter.com/UIB1ZHDXo5 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 9, 2024

Tim Walz ordered an iced tea and Doug Emhoff ordered a coffee.

The two got their drinks and walked out of the establishment without paying.

“Thank you so much and someone will be up here to pay. He’s coming,” Tim Walz’s daughter said pointing at a staffer.

Doug Emhoff and Tim Walz didn’t pay and didn’t leave a tip.

Typical Democrats.

WATCH: