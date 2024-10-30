Tim Walz DEFENDS Joe Biden’s “Garbage” Comment After CBS Reporter Nukes Him on Democrats’ History of Dehumanizing Language Toward Trump Supporters (VIDEO)

Kamala’s stolen valor running mate Tim Walz appeared on CBS Mornings after Joe Biden nuked his campaign by calling millions of Trump supporters “garbage.”

Joe Biden said Trump supporters are “garbage” during a campaign Zoom call on Tuesday night as Kamala Harris delivered a speech at the Ellipse in DC.

During the campaign call, Biden once again took a swipe at a comedian who cracked a joke about Puerto Rico being a ‘floating pile of garbage’ during Sunday night’s rally at Madison Square Garden.

“Donald Trump has no character. He doesn’t give a damn about the Latino community… just the other day, a speaker at his rally called Puerto Rico a floating island of garbage?… The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters,” Biden said.

Joe Biden absurdly claimed he was referring to “hateful rhetoric” at Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally Sunday night.

“Earlier today I referred to the hateful rhetoric about Puerto Rico spewed by Trump’s supporter at his Madison Square Garden rally as garbage—which is the only word I can think of to describe it. His demonization of Latinos is unconscionable. That’s all I meant to say. The comments at that rally don’t reflect who we are as a nation,” Biden said.

The fallout continued on Wednesday as Kamala Harris and Tim Walz were grilled about Biden’s “garbage” comment.

CBS Mornings reporter Tony Dokoupil nuked Tim Walz over Biden’s “garbage” comment and called Walz out for comparing Trump supporters to Nazis.

Tony Dokoupil also went off on the Democrats’ history of dehumanizing language toward Trump supporters.

Barack Obama’s “bitter clingers”

Hillary Clinton’s “basket of deplorables”

Kamala Harris’s “Nazi rally”

Joe Biden’s “Trump supporters are garbage”

“I want to get your reaction to the President’s comments, but I want to put it into a larger context of your recent comment comparing the Sunday Trump rally to a Nazi rally and I would also throw in there Obama’s bitter clingers, guns and religion comment from a while back, the deplorable line from Hillary Clinton’s campaign and the way that Democrats are seen by some voters as disrespecting them and I have to ask, does that undercut this closing message of unity from your campaign?” CBS Mornings host Tony Dokoupil asked Tim Walz on Wednesday.

Walz defended Joe Biden and repeated the lie that he was referring to the comedian’s rhetoric.

“No, certainly not. And Tony, for me, I’ve represented rural areas, I’ve represented Democrats, Republicans, Independents, the same thing with the Vice President. Look, you saw a presidential speech last night at the Ellipse that is the best of America, one that is talking about unifying us, one that’s talking about bringing folks to the table, one that the American tradition of disagreeing and debating, but still doing it in a respectful manner and I think the frustration we’ve seen since January 6, the frustration with Donald Trump’s rhetoric of division, it does fire passions and I think President Biden was very clear that he’s speaking about the rhetoric we heard at that, so it doesn’t undermine it, people are hungry to come back together. They’re hungry to find a unifying message. They’re hungry for us to find solutions, whether it’s prices or whether it’s reproductive care. They want to see solutions,” Walz said.

