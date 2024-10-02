Tim Walz Accidentally Makes a Great Case for Increasing Private Gun Ownership When Addressing School Shootings (VIDEO)

At one point during the vice presidential debate tonight, the topic of school shootings came up, which was an obvious way for the moderators to push for gun control.

When offering his answer, Tim Walz accidentally walked right into an argument for increasing private gun ownership by pointing out that the country of Finland doesn’t have a school shooting problem despite the fact that more citizens own guns.

Do you hear the point you’re making, Tim?

Watch:

Tim Walz on school shootings: "I've spent time in Finland and seen some Finnish schools. They don't have this happen, even though they have a high gun ownership rate in the country." pic.twitter.com/N4Moq5CLCE — TheBlaze (@theblaze) October 2, 2024

How ironic.

“Finland has guns but doesn’t have shootings” pic.twitter.com/F17Xa8oc7t — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) October 2, 2024

Are Democrats listening?