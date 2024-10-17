“Tim, I’ve Got to Get Elected First”: Apple CEO Tim Cook Calls Trump, Not Harris, Seeking Help to Address EU’s Massive $18 Billion Fine as Tech Giants Face Aggressive European Regulations

In an interview with Patrick Bet-David, former President Donald Trump claimed that Apple’s CEO Tim Cook personally reached out to seek his assistance amid Apple’s financial battles in the European Union, specifically following the imposition of a massive €13 billion (approx. $14.4 billion) tax penalty by the EU, which was later increased with an additional €2 billion fine.

This regulatory pressure from Europe has hit Apple and other American tech firms hard, prompting Cook to seek the former president’s advice, not Kamala.

Apple’s woes stem from a longstanding legal battle with the European Commission, which accused the tech giant of benefiting from unlawful tax breaks provided by Ireland.

The European Court of Justice recently upheld the EU’s decision to recover 13 billion euros in unpaid taxes from Apple, reversing an earlier ruling that had sided with the company.

“Tim Cook called me up directly, and he did it himself,” Trump said.

“He didn’t have to pay 10 cents, and I gave him 100% of what he wanted because he was right. I mean, you can’t compete with Samsung if one’s paying a tax. But I said, “You’ve got to gradually move your company here.”

According to Trump, the recent EU fines are a blatant attempt to exploit American companies to finance European projects.

“Then, two or three hours ago, he called me again. He said, “I’d like to talk to you about something they want.” He told me, “The European Union has just fined us $15 billion.”

I said, “That’s a lot. I know because I get fined, too, in fake cases. I don’t know if his case is fake yet, but it’s a lot.”

On top of that, they were fined by the European Union another $2 billion. So, he’s facing a $17 to $18 billion fine. I even asked about Apple, “Can you pay that? I mean, do you have that? That’s a lot of money.”

And he said something interesting. He said they’re using that to run their enterprise, meaning Europe is their enterprise. I said, “That’s a lot.””

But, Tim, I’ve got to get elected first, but I’m not going to let them take advantage of our companies. That won’t be happening.”

It can be recalled, after taking office, Trump imposed a 25% tariff on 10 components used in assembling Apple’s Mac Pro computers imported from China. This price increase posed the potential for billions in additional costs for Apple.

When Apple initially sought a tariff exemption, Trump, according to Fortune, reacted firmly.

“Apple will not be given Tariff waiver, or relief, for Mac Pro parts that are made in China,” Trump posted on X. “Make them in the USA, no Tariffs!”

Eventually, Apple and the Trump administration reached an agreement: the White House would grant Apple an exemption from the tariffs, and Apple would manufacture the computers in the U.S.

During the assassination attempt of Trump, Cook wrote, “I pray for President Trump’s rapid recovery. My thoughts are with him, the other victims and the Trump family. I strongly condemn this violence.”

Business Insider wrote:

Months later Apple announced it would begin construction on an Austin campus, though Bloomberg noted plans to build the campus were announced a year earlier, and it’s unlikely Trump was responsible for getting it built.

Cook later gifted Trump a $6,000 Mac Pro.

While they maintained a good working relationship during the Trump presidency, it hasn’t been all love between the two billionaires. Cook appeared to distance himself following the January 6 Capitol riot. He called the riot “sad and shameful” and said he thought those responsible needed to be held accountable.

