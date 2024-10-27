Thousands of Votes Already Cast in Mesa County, Colorado, to Be Reexamined for Evidence of Fraud

Mesa County, Colorado, is reexamining nearly 30,000 previously cast votes after the discovery of a dozen fraudulent ballots, with some voters reporting that ballots were intercepted and submitted without their consent.

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold announced Thursday during a press conference that over a dozen mailed ballots were intercepted and cast fraudulently before the actual voters even had a chance to receive them.

This alarming situation has sparked a full-blown criminal investigation, and three of those fraudulent votes were counted before the tampering was caught.

For years, conservative voices have been sounding the alarm about voter fraud, only to be dismissed by mainstream media and liberal pundits as “conspiracy theorists.”

But now, even Colorado’s radical leftist Secretary of State Jena Griswold, who said “Colorado is the Gold Standard of Election,” was forced to admit that something went very wrong.

According to Griswold, the state’s Department of State was alerted to the fraud on Tuesday. The ballots were filled out, signed, and returned via USPS blue boxes—mailboxes, not ballot drop boxes. This discovery was only made during the state’s signature verification process.

Griswold revealed that at least four ballots made it through the initial signature checks, and three were fraudulently counted. The Mesa County Clerk, Bobbie Gross, pulled the remaining ballots from the final tally.

Some voters received messages through the state’s BallotTrax system, alerting them that their ballots had been received, only for them to respond, “But I never got my ballot!”

This situation casts a shadow over Colorado’s supposedly iron-clad election security. It’s not just the fraud itself that’s disturbing, but the methodical way the system was exploited.

Some of the intercepted ballots were signed by the same individual, pointing to what appears to be a coordinated effort to manipulate the vote, according to CBS News.

After uncovering these fraudulent ballots, Mesa County Clerk Bobbie Gross handed the investigation over to the 21st Judicial District Attorney, who is now pursuing a criminal investigation.

Griswold tried to downplay the severity of the issue, repeating the well-worn narrative that “Colorado’s elections are safe and secure.”

Now, authorities are now scrutinizing over 30,000 mail-in ballots, as the case casts a fresh shadow on the reliability of Colorado’s “universal mail” approach, Colorado Newsline reported.

Read more: